After what seemed like a short lifetime, the Iowa High School Athletic Association finally released the initial 2019 RPI rankings for high school football.

The newly minted RPI system, now in its second full year, goes not only based on a teams’ record but the record of their opponents and the record of their opponents’ opponents. For fans of Dallas Center-Grimes football, they will see their team ranked 12th overall in the initial Class 3A RPI rankings. Winners of five straight, DC-G will enter week seven perfect in district play with a 5-1 record overall. That puts them at .8333 for their percentage. Their opponents, three of which are also top 15 RPI teams, have put together a combined record of 25-29 (.4630). The opponents of DC-G’s opponents have combined for a mark of 253-233 (.5206) giving the Mustangs an overall RPI mark of .6163.

It’s been a bounce-back season for Dallas Center-Grimes and they’ve been able to do so in impressive fashion starting with a tough non-district schedule. The three teams that DC-G have faced that also reside in the top 15 include Pella ranked 13th overall with an RPI mark of .6121 while Norwalk sits seventh thanks to an RPI mark of .6538 and Glenwood who ranks sixth in Class 3A with an RPI of .6579.

The path to the postseason may very well come through a district title for the Mustangs. While the rest of DC-G’s schedule seems fairly smooth, it means facing opponents who are currently 30th or worse in the RPI rankings including Webster City in 30th (.5337), Carroll in 34th (.4961), and Boone in 54th (.2966).

Regardless of the situation, the goal is another district title for the Mustangs and that continues with Boone this Friday at home.