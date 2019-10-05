The Iowa State volleyball team continued to climb the ladder in Big 12 Conference play Saturday while also giving its longtime head coach a milestone win.

Christy Johnson-Lynch earned her 300th career win as ISU swept West Virginia (25-18, 25-22, 25-16) in Morgantown, W.V. Johnson-Lynch is in her 15th season with the Cyclones and taken the program to 12 NCAA tournaments.

Piper Mauck and Michal Schuler both returned to the lineup, and ISU (11-4, 2-1) tallied a .374 hitting percentage as a team with Annie Hatch (12), Josie Herbst (11) and Eleanor Holthaus (10) notching double-digit kills.

ISU hosts No. 1 Baylor on Wednesday in Hilton Coliseum. First serve is scheduled for 8 p.m. (ESPNU).