Conor Stringer finished fourth overall and five Grayhounds finished in the top 33 to lead the Burlington High School boys cross country team to a second-place finish in the Tom Oakley Invitational on Saturday in Quincy, Illinois.

Host Quincy won the team title with 43 points, while BHS finished with 73 points.

Stringer paced the Grayhounds, finishing in 16 minutes, 49 seconds. Fiker Rosen of Quincy had a winning time of 15:42.

Also for BHS, Evan Walker was 11th in 17:56, Will Neises was 18th in 18:30, Brian Velazquez was 27th in 19:05, Ryan Schoenewe was 28th in 19:08, Samuel Morehead was 33rd in 19:22, Evan Brown was 45th in 20:11, Christian Bracht was 48th in 20:21, Ben Allen was 63rd in 22:02, Sam Mosley was 67th in 22:25 and Michael Hellman was 68th in 22:32.

West Hancock sophomore Mile Sheppard was second in 15:47, leading the Titans to a fourth-place finish with 99 points.

Also for West HancockNoah Stout was 12th in 18:03, Simeon Kyle was 24th in 18:48, Andrew Cochran was 37th in 19:47 and Dylan Adams was 54th in 21:08.

Eli Newton led Illini West, finishing seventh in 17:25. Also for the Chargers, Cole Kirkham was 14th in 18:11 and Rolando Bartolome was 71st in 22:59.

Ella Schroeder led the BHS girls, finishing 18th overall in 23:10 to lead the Grayhounds to a sixth-place finish with 143 points. Quincy won the team title with 33 points.

Also for BHS, Cora Ransford was 23rd in 23:52, Brianna Reed was 43rd in 27:14, Casey Pepper was 48th in 29:20 and Daniele Ebert was 54th in 26:08.

Bailey Barber led West Hancock, finishing 29th in 24:40, followed by Josi Radel (30th in 24:42) and Hannah Althar (44th in 27:24).

Illini West's Autumn Peacock finished 37th in 25:57.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

MEDIAPOLIS WINS PRAIRIE TITLE: Class 2A's fifth-ranked Bullettes won five matches in the Cedar Rapids Prairie tournament and extended their undefeated string to 29 matches.

The Bullettes defeated Muscatine 21-19, 19-21, 15-9, Clear Creek-Amana 21-23, 24-22, 15-12, Cedar Rapids Washington 21-16, 21-6, host Prairie 21-18, 17-21, 15-11, and Benton 21-13, 21-17.

Helaina Hillyard led the Mediapolis front row with 48 kills and four blocks. Josie Wolter added 23 kills and two blocks. Ruthie Jahn had 21 kills and a block. Ellie Gerber finished with 15 kills and a block. Olivia Moehle had 88 assists. Rachael Kennedy served 10 aces for the Bullettes. Hillyard had six and Mackenzie Springsteen served four. Moehle and Jahn each had two aces. Springsteen led the defense with 44 digs. Hillyard had 29, Kennedy had 23, Moehle 22, Jahn 13 and Gerber 11.

Mediapolis (29-0) plays Pekin in a SEI Superconference North Division match Tuesday at Packwood.

VAN BUREN WINS NEW LONDON TOURNAMENT: Class 2A's seventh-ranked Warriors went 5-0 to win the New London Tournament at Charles Lorber Gymnasium.

Van Buren beat New London, 21-17, 22-24, 15-13 in the championship match after beating Winfield-Mount Union, 21-10, 21-10 in the semifinals.

Class 1A's ninth-ranked New London went 4-1, beating West Burlington 21-12, 21-10 in the other semifinal.

Addie Pry lead New London with 43 kills, followed by Keaura Williams (17), Sofie Reighard (15), Alexa Wenger (14) and Marah Hartrick (7). Aliyah Christensen had 82 assists for the Tigers. Kyra Linkin led the Tigers in digs with 57, followed by Hartrick (53), Wenger (47), Christensen (29), Pry (16), Emma Nye (14), Natalie Burden (9), Williams (7) and Reighard (7). Reighard had six blocks, while Christensen had three. Wenger served up seven aces, while Pry had five and Linkin had four.

New London (19-7) plays Tuesday at WACO.

W-MU went 2-3 to place fourth, falling to West Burlington 21-14, 21-14 in the third-place match.

Anna Hudson led the Wolves with 14 kills, followed by Madie Anderson (13) and Bradie Buffington (10). Keely Malone had 26 assists for the Wolves, while Kayla Edwards had 20. Jami Wilkerson led W-MU in digs with 43, followed by Townsley (42), Keetyn Townsley (25) and Carlee Sloan (15). Hudson, Anderson and Malone each had five blocks. Wilkerson served up nine aces, while Kyndal Townsley had five.

W-MU (17-10) hosts Lone Tree on Tuesday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

CROWN 35, IOWA WESLEYAN 0: Iowa Wesleyan managed just 204 yards total offense in an Upper Midwest Athletic Conference game at St. Bonifacius, Minnesota.

Larry Jackson led IWU on the ground with 29 yards on eight carries. Akenyon Bagley had 23 yards on eight carries. IWU's Jeremiah Ollson completed five of 16 passes for 48 yards. Leo Alvarez went 4-for-13 for 36 yards.

Crown improved to 2-3 (1-2). Iowa Wesleyan is 0-5 (0-3).

MONMOUTH 20, RIPON 0: The Fighting Scots scored all the points in the second quarter en route to the victory at Ripon, Wisconsin.

All three touchdowns were on the ground. Brandon Graeff scored from eight yards out, Henderson Francois from 18 yards and Alec Cooley from six yards. Francois led the rushers with 79 yards on 19 carries. Monmouth's Devin Lawrence added 59 yards on four carries.

Monmouth is 2-2. Ripon is 1-3.

COLLEGE WOMEN'S SOCCER

TILLO ASSISTS CENTRAL: Loras defeated Central, 3-1, at Pella.

Central's goal was scored by Katie Wang on an assist by sophomore Anna Tillo, a former Notre Dame High School player. Another NDHS grad, senior Gabrielle Lillie, also played for Central.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLOOMER AIDS CSC: Emily Bloomer led the Carl Sandburg College defense with 36 digs and the Chargers won two matches at Mason City.

CSE beat North Iowa Area Community College, 25-19, 25-17, 25-22, and Grand View JV, 25-20, 25-14, 25-22. Bloomer served two aces against NIACC. Carl Sandburg improved to 21-6.

IOWA WESLEYAN 3, FONTBONNE 0: The Tigers swept Fontbonne in a St. Louis Intercollegate Athletic Conference match at St. Louis, 25-21, 25-19, 25-19.

Lida Landre had nine kills for Iowa Wesleyan and Ariel Smale and Grace Thomas each had five. Paige Kammerer, a senior from Burlington, had 11 assists and 11 digs. Jaden Streeter, a sophomore from New London, served a team-high three aces and she added nine digs. Thomas, a junior from Mount Sterling, and Skylar Garcille each had a block. Jenna Murphy led the defense with 15 digs.

Iowa Wesleyan (8-8, 3-3 SLIAC) hosts Westminster Tuesday.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

SCC'S BROWN TAKES 20th: Southeastern Community College's Lexi Brown finished 20th of 224 runners in the women's division of the Dan Huston Invitational, hosted by Wartburg College in Waverly.

Brown, a freshman from New London, toured the six-kilometer course in 24:16.6. Paige Lawlor, a Washington University senior, won the women's individual race in 22:41.2. Washington also won the team championship from among 13 teams. SCC didn't have enough runners for a team score.

SCC's Emily Thomson finished 222nd in 37:43.1.

Two SCC runners ran in the eight-kilometer men's event. Kyler Martin finished 259th in 33:52.1 and Kurt Koopman was 260th in 33:52.1.

Wartburg junior Sam Pinkowski won the men's individual race in 26:08.6. Wartburg won the team title.

FRIDAY'S LATE RESULTS

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

SCC EXTENDS STREAK: Southeastern Community College extended its winning streak to five matches with two victories at South Holland, Illinois.

SCC defeated Bryant & Stratton, 25-19, 25-17, 17-25, 25-17, and host South Suburban, 25-9, 25-8, 25-13.

Rachel Malinowski led SCC with 27 kills, including 20 in the second match. Bingham had 19 kills. Jenna Saad had 57 assists. Melodee Schulte had 53 digs. Kennedy Good served five aces.

SCC improved to 15-9.