STATE CENTER - The Colo-NESCO boys’ cross country team turned in a solid fifth-place effort at the Trojan Invitational cross country meet Sept. 24 on the Lincoln Valley Golf Course.

The Royals had two runners place in the top 20 and four in the top 40. They scored 122 points to beat Ankeny Christian Academy (144 points) and Baxter (165) in the team standings.

This was Colo-NESCO’s third top-five finish in as many tries on the season. The Royal boys took second at the Spartan Earlybird meet to start the season and fourth at Madrid.

“I think it’s just development over the years,” Colo-NESCO’s Jacob Reischauer said of the team’s strong start to the season. “Our practices are a lot more demanding than they used to be. We used to just go on 5-mile runs and now it’s down to speed training and even distance and speed training on the same day.”

Reischauer led Colo-NESCO at the West Marshall meet. He ran a 5-kilometer time of 18 minutes, 59 seconds to place ninth.

Ryan Wonders came in 16th for the Royal boys. Wonders crossed the finish line in 19:33.

Reischauer and Wonders have been the lead runners for the Royals so far this season.

“The past seasons I’ve been mostly in the front and he’s been trying to catch me the whole time,” Wonders said. “Since we’ve practiced together a lot more he’s caught up with me and has beaten me.”

Chevy Dunlap and Ben Rouse both ran a 21:19 to place 34th and 35th respectively for the Royal boys. Bright Clatt was the final runner to earn points for the team, finishing 41st in 21:45.

Shawn Gilbert and Luke Hill also ran varsity for the boys. Gilbert took 55th in 22:56 and Hill 61st in 23:28.

South Hamilton won the boys’ team title with 35 points and BCLUW scored 73 to take second. Collins-Maxwell came in third with a score of 78 and West Marshall scored 89 points to finish fourth.

South Hamilton’s Quinton Grove was the boys’ individual champion with a time of 16:59. Baxter’s Logan Berg clocked in at 17:13 to take second.

In the girls’ race Colo-NESCO finished fifth out of five teams with 129 points. Collins-Maxwell won with 31 points, West Marshall was second with 50, South Hamilton third with 63 and Baxter fourth with 97.

Callie Kohlwes led the Collins-Maxwell girls with a 28th-place 5-kilometer time of 26:22. Katie Spalding and Hanna Jamison came in 38th and 39th after each running a 27:48 and Lilianna Reyes ran a 27:50 to place 41st.

Maia Lundquist also scored points after turning in a 43rd-place time of 28:11. Emily Brinkman and Sarah Brinkman placed 50th and 54th with respective times of 31:10 and 33:38.

West Marshall’s Emilia Hauser was the girls’ individual champion with a 22:12 showing. Baxter’s Kailee Conradi took second in 22:19 and Collins-Maxwell’s Alexis Houge third in 22:21.

Final team scores

Girls: 1. Collins-Maxwell 31 points, 2. West Marshall 50, 3. South Hamilton 63, 4. Baxter 97, 5. Colo-NESCO 129.

Boys: 1. South Hamilton 35, 2. BCLUW 73, 3. Collins-Maxwell 78, 4. West Marshall 89, 5. Colo-NESCO 122, 6. Ankeny Christian Academy 144, 7. Baxter 165.

Individual results (5-kilometer) - Colo-NESCO

Girls: 28. Callie Kohlwes, 26:22; 38. Katie Spalding, 27:48; 39. Hanna Jamison, 27:48; 41. Lilianna Reyes, 27:50; 43. Maia Lundquist, 28:11; 50. Emily Brinkman, 31:10; 54. Sarah Brinkman, 33:38.

Boys: 9. Jacob Reischauer, 18:59; 16. Ryan Wonders, 19:33; 34. Chevy Dunlap, 21:19; 35. Ben Rouse, 21:19; 41. Brighton Clatt, 21:45; 55. Shawn Gilbert, 22:56; 61. Luke Hill, 23:28.