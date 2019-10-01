The Nebraska football team practiced for two hours on Tuesday inside the Hawks Championship Center and outside on the Ed and Joyanne Gass practice fields.



Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander addressed the media following practice and talked about putting the Ohio State loss behind them and focusing on Northwestern.



"I think you just got to come in on Sunday and get it cleaned up as a staff, then we have to game plan for Northwestern," Chinander said. "The kids have to come in on Monday morning and get the corrections made. After that first meeting, win or lose, on Monday morning you have to be done with that one and get onto the next one because the next game is always the most important one."



Chinander was asked about the challenges Northwestern presents.



"Northwestern is a team that I think everyone always respects in this league because they're never going to beat themselves," he said. "They are a disciplined team. They're a tough team. They're going to be where they are supposed to be.



"For the most part, they operate what the coaches want them to do. You have to be sound in what you do. You have to be sound in your coverages. You can't be pressing. You can't be overextending yourself trying to make a play because they'll beat you. They're smart enough to adjust to what everyone is doing. I think they're a really good football team who doesn't beat themselves a lot."



Chinander finished his time by touching on how he wants the defense to respond after an offensive turnover.



"You have to put the fire out. Period," he said. "I don't care where we get the ball. I don't care if they get it on their own four. I don't care if they get it on their own 40. I don't care if they get it on their own 20. We have to put the fire out. Period. We didn't do a good job of doing that on Saturday."



Nebraska will take on Northwestern this Saturday at Memorial Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. and will be nationally televised on Fox and broadcasted on the radio on the Husker Sports Network.