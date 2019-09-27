Bobcat football quarterback Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) is a semifinalist for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy as announced by the National Football Foundation (NFF) and College Hall of Fame on Wednesday.



Kasbohm is one of 185 college football players from across the country from all levels of the NCAA and NAIA to earn the status as a semifinalist. Only seven from the NAIA, the division in which Peru State competes, were named as semifinalists. Kasbohm is the only representative from the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).



The only other Nebraskan on the list is Bryce Cooney from Doane University.



Once again recognizing another impressive group of scholar-athletes, The National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) proudly announced today the 185 semifinalists for the 2019 William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda. Celebrating its 30th year in 2019, the award recognizes an individual as the absolute best football scholar-athlete in the nation for his combined academic success, football performance and exemplary leadership.



The NFF will announce 12-14 finalists on Oct. 30, and each of them will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2019 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class presented by Fidelity Investments. The finalists will travel to New York City for the 62nd NFF Annual Awards Dinner on Dec. 10, where their accomplishments will be highlighted in front of one of the most powerful audiences in all of sports. Live during the event, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 30th Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda and have his postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.



Nominated by their schools, which are limited to one nominee each, candidates for the awards must be a senior or graduate student in their final year of playing eligibility, have a GPA of at least 3.2 on a 4.0 scale, have outstanding football ability as a first team player or significant contributor and have demonstrated strong leadership and citizenship. The class is selected each year by the NFF Awards Committee, which is comprised of a nationally recognized group of media, College Football Hall of Famers and athletics administrators.



This season, Kasbohm has started all four games and is the team's leader in passing as he has completed 37 of 86 attempts for 326 yards and two touchdowns. He is averaging throwing 81.5 yards per contest. In addition, Kasbohm is the team's second leading rusher having rushed for 103 yards averaging 25.8 yards per game.



Kasbohm's list of accomplishments is long. Probably the most notable is that he was recently accepted into the College of Pharmacy at the University of Nebraska Medical Center via the Rural Pharmacy Practice Educational Initiative (RRPEIA) program.



He has been on the Dean's List all five semesters since transferring to Peru State in the spring of 2017. Four of those semesters he earned a perfect 4.0 grade point average.



Due to Kasbohm's scholastic ability, he was nominated to join the Alpha Chi National College Honorary Society. He was selected for the Beta Beta Beta Biological National Honor Society as well. Within the biology department, he is a student researcher and most recently, he was elected as the secretary for the Beta Beta Beta society.



Last year Kasbohm was named as a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete and a Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete. Recently, he was named as the Heart's A.O. Duer Award winner – one of the top honors for male student-athletes in the NAIA.



Kasbohm was a Bobcat Elite Leader and is also a member of the football team's Leadership Council.



He has been very active as a leader among his teammates in community service in a variety of activities over the past three years.



"These 185 impressive candidates truly represent the scholar-athlete ideal," said NFF Chairman Archie Manning, whose sons Peyton (Campbell Trophy® winner) and Eli were named NFF National Scholar-Athletes in 1997 and 2003, respectively. "For more than 60 years, the NFF National Scholar-Athlete program has showcased more than 800 college football players who have been successful on the football field, in the classroom and in the community. And we are excited to celebrate the 30th year of the William V. Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda, which honors the best of the best. This year's semifinalists further illustrate the power of our great sport in developing the next generation of influential leaders."



Named in honor of the late Bill Campbell, former chairman of Intuit, former player and head coach at Columbia University and the 2004 recipient of the NFF's Gold Medal, the Campbell Trophy® Presented by Mazda is a 25-pound bronze trophy and increases the amount of the recipient's grant by $7,000 for a total postgraduate scholarship of $25,000. This year's postgraduate scholarships will push the program's all-time distribution to more than $11.7 million.



Last week, Mazda announced a three-year partnership to sponsor the Campbell Trophy®, kicking off the automaker's Power of Potential Platform.



"The NFF would like to personally congratulate each of the nominees as well as their schools and coaches on their tremendous accomplishments," said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell. "We are extremely proud to highlight each semifinalist's achievements, showcasing their ability to balance academics and athletics at the highest level. The NFF Awards Committee will have an incredibly difficult task in selecting the finalists from this outstanding group of candidates."



For the complete release and list of other semifinalists, please go to: http://bit.ly/2nfkfiD