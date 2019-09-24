Penn State transfer granted waiver

The wait was worth it for Iowa State.

Rasir Bolton, a transfer from Penn State, has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility by the NCAA, it was announced Tuesday.

“We are excited that Rasir will be allowed to compete for us this season,” ISU coach Steve Prohm said in a statement. “We certainly appreciate Penn State for their assistance during the process and are grateful that the NCAA considered all the facts in coming to this decision."

Bolton averaged 11.6 points while shooting 38.3 percent from the field and 36.1 percent from 3-point range as a freshman for the Nittany Lions. He also put up 2 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

The reason for his waiver application has not been disclosed by ISU or Bolton, who has not spoken publicly since initially joining the Cyclones.

“I can tell you it’s a non-basketball related issue,” his father, Ray, told PennLive in April when Rasir’s transfer was announced. “School was great. Academically, the support system was tremendous. There were just some situations that went on throughout the course of the season that were just hard to come back from, as a family.

“I think a fresh start may be the best thing for him.”

The Cyclones are coming off their fourth Big 12 tournament title in six years and their seventh NCAA tournament appearance in eight years, though they were upset in the first round by Ohio State. They lost three starters (including two NBA draft picks) and six players off last year’s roster, with starters Tyrese Haliburton and Michael Jacobson returning.

Bolton's eligibility is a major win for ISU, which is expected to start him along with Haliburton and Colorado State transfer Prentiss Nixon in the backcourt. He gives the Cyclones a scoring punch they looked to be missing with the losses of Marial Shayok, Talen Horton-Tucker and Lindell Wigginton from last year's team.



