Tight end is second on ISU with 4.7 catches per game

Charlie Kolar was a titan of a wide receiver in high school. At 6-foot-7, he dwarfed opponents with size and racked up 1,240 yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior, earning first team all-state honors and leading his Norman North team to the 6A title game in Oklahoma.

On the hardwood, he also helped North to a 6A title game the previous school year, but his role was significantly different as an unheralded titan of the glass.

“I was a defensive, rebounding specialist,” Kolar, now a redshirt sophomore tight end for Iowa State, said after a pause as he found the right words. “I’d play great defense, get a rebound, and kick it out. There we go.”

That’s because his team had one of the top scoring options in their region, state and country. Kolar grew up with and played alongside phenom Trae Young, who became a one-man highlight reel at Oklahoma in 2017-18 and is now one of the NBA’s top young players. Young averaged 42.6 points per game as a 12th grader, which decided Kolar’s role: do the unglamorous dirty work, but be ready to make a play when needed.

Kolar is doing that now for ISU. But rather than mixing in put-backs with his regular rebounds, he is now sprinkling in receptions along with his traditional blocking. He played in each game last year but primarily served as a blocker, catching only 11 passes for 137 yards.

He and the tight ends are still blocking this season, but they’ve added a significant wrinkle to the ISU offense as pass-catchers and Kolar in particular has stood out. His 4.7 catches per game is the fifth-most among the nation’s tight ends and is second among Cyclones. His 59 yards per game is the third-most on the team.

ISU coach Matt Campbell highlighted the tight ends for their intelligence, which may aid in their versatility. Kolar, a mechanical engineering major, has a 3.9 GPA, and said he’s considering a career in engineering or perhaps attending medical school.

“I’m not too concerned about that right now, more focused on Baylor,” he said.

The Cyclones visit the Bears on Saturday (2:30 p.m./ESPN), which will be another chance for the tight ends and Kolar to snag passes in addition to their blocking duties. Campbell pointed to Kolar’s 26-yard catch late in the first half of ISU’s 72-20 win over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday, which set up a field goal, as an especially big play from the tight end unit.

“They are starting to prove in critical moments that they can make those plays,” Campbell said of the tight ends.

Through three games, the tight ends have nearly surpassed their receiving production from last year, and while their contribution has been more evident this year, Kolar feels like they were just as impactful last season.

“When we talk about how much more involved we are this year, that’s implying that we weren’t involved when we were blocking,” he said. “So that’s like saying the offensive line doesn’t matter, which is the most important unit on the field.”

Their ability to block is still instrumental to ISU’s success and Kolar called them a “selfless” group, but they’ve grown as reliable pass-catchers. It’s like the basketball game three years ago, when Trae Young had what the Norman Transcript called an “off night” (he still scored 40 points) and Kolar stepped up to contribute as a scorer, in addition to his rebounding, in a win for Norman North.

Now, at ISU, Kolar is still doing the necessary dirty work — the blocking — but he’s also making plays — catching passes — as needed.