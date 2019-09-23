It was a show of utter dominance for the ADM High School football team as they throttled Boone on the road by a 31-0 final.

The Tigers captured their third non-district win of the season Friday, Sept. 20 on perhaps their most balanced attack yet. ADM collected their third straight 400 plus yard game while on defense, the Tigers forced a season-high five turnovers.

Through 72 plays of offense, the Tigers collected 402 yards of total offense on a fairly balanced attack that included 244 passing yards and 158 rushing yards. Even with the total offensive outburst, it was a slow first quarter for the Tigers who produced just three points (second-lowest mark) courtesy of a Bryce Holm 27 yard field goal. The second score for the Tigers came in the second quarter as part of a 21-point second-quarter outburst. Highlighting the second score for the Tigers was Justice Paulson who initiated a ten-play, 65-yard drive with a five-yard run and capped it off with a 12-yard touchdown scamper.

The next three scores for the Tigers had Tate Stine-Smith’s hands all over them including ADM’s third score of the game to put the team up 17-0. Stine-Smith was both the leading rusher and the leading passer on the night with 208 yards passing and 76 yards rushing with three total touchdowns. His first aerial score was a 25-yard connection with Zach Fuller. That also marked Fuller’s second receiving touchdown of the season.

The ADM offense was so on point that not even an entire field’s worth of distance was not enough to stop a score. That was highlighted when ADM drove 89 yards on 14 plays capped off by a one-yard touchdown reception by Brodrick Schmidt. That then put the Tigers up 24-0

Stine-Smith had a hand in the final score of the game which came in the fourth quarter. That score was helped out by an Austin Younger forced fumble that set up the Tiger offense on the Boone 22-yard line. Stine-Smith highlighted the last scoring drive for ADM with a four-yard touchdown run to round out the scoring for the game, giving the Tigers a 31-0 lead which would stand throughout the game’s end.

It was a pretty strong attack from a number of different individuals including the passing attack where seven Tigers hauled in at least one reception and five Tigers had at least two rushing attempts.

Up next for the Tiger gridiron stars will be their first district contest of the 2019 season. They will be on the road to begin district play as they take on the storied program known as the Harlan Cyclones. That game will kick off from Harlan Football Field at 7 p.m.