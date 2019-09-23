Waylon Bennett

Monday

Sep 23, 2019 at 8:40 AM


The Nebraska City Pioneers rallied behind Jordan William's five total touchdowns in a 35-28 win over Raymond Central on Friday, September 20, at Mustang Stadium.

Nebraska City struck quick in the first quarter.


Within the first minute of this contest, Eli Southard caught a 71 yard pass from Williams with 10:59 on the clock, and NC led 7-0.


Nebraska City’s defense kept the Mustangs from scoring throughout the rest of first quarter.


In the second quarter, Raymond Central answered with a 15 yard touchdown run by Conner Kreikemeier.  The point after was no good and NC carried a 7-6 lead.


Nebraska City received the ball on their own 34 and put together a eight play scoring drive.  Williams hit Landon Adams on a 26 yard pass and later connected with Southard for 22 yards.  Williams capped off the drive with a seven yard touchdown pass to Southard.  Eduardo Gonzalez kicked the extra point and NC had a 14-6 lead.


On third down and seven, Raymond Central attempted a pass that was intercepted by Jaren Johansen.


Seven plays later, Williams broke free for a 20 yard touchdown run, and the Pioneers had a 21-6 advantage at the end of the first half.


In the third quarter, Raymond Central had the ball on the Pioneer nine yard line with 4:51 remaining, when Kreikemeier ran the ball in for the score.  The two-point conversion pass was no good and NC led 21-12.


Nebraska City added to it’s lead when Williams found Jaren Johansen for a 18 yard touchdown, and at the end of the third quarter, NC had a 28-12 lead.


Williams hooked up with Southard on a third down and eight situation in the fourth quarter, and tossed a 78 yard touchdown pass.  After Gonzalez made the extra point, the Pioneers had a comfortable, 35-12 lead.


Raymond Central battled back and scored on a 19 yard touchdown pass from Lucas Buresh to Kreikemeier with 1:26 in the fourth quarter. (Two-point good).


The Mustangs added a touchdown with time winding down, but NC held on for the seven point win.


Nebraska City finished with 356 total yards.


Williams was 15-25 for 318 yards.  He had four touchdowns through the air, and one rushing touchdown.


Southard finished with seven catches, 197 yards and three touchdowns.  Southard set a school record for receiving yards in a game.  Riley Wehling caught four passes for 58 yards.


Michael Nelson came away with seven tackles and Brayden Betts contributed a sack.


Gonzalez was 5-for-5 on extra point attempts.

Nebraska City will be at home to face Lincoln Lutheran on Friday, September 27.  Kick Off: 7 p.m.

 