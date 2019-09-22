They came, they saw, they conquered. The Class 4A tenth-ranked Dallas Center-Grimes volleyball team took to the Bondurant-Farrar tournament over the weekend and out of six matches played, won six.

Overall, the Fillies improve their overall record to 15-3 after besting Atlantic, Winterset, Pella Christian, Class 3A 14th ranked Nevada and returning state qualifier Bondurant-Farrar. The lone loss for the Fillies came in a three-set battle with Class 5A’s Cedar Rapids Kennedy. The first match for the Fillies came against the host Bluejays. With several five-point runs, the Fillies jumped out to a 25-16 set one win and followed that up with a 25-17 set two win.

The Fillies also went on to battle Pella Christian where two more fast starts gave them another win in two sets 21-9 and 21-11. The Fillies battled Winterset in a close two-set win 21-16 and 21-17. DC-G also faced off against a tough Nevada team where they won in two sets. Set one was a little easier in a 21-15 win but it took extra points in set two to come out on top, 23-21.

The only loss of the day for the Fillies came against Class 5A opponent. It started off quite nicely with a 21-12 set one win but couldn’t replicate that offense in the next two sets falling 21-15 and 15-12.

Next up for the Fillies will be a home conference contest against Indianola which will commence at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24.