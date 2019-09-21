The tradition of recognizing Peru State outstanding student-athletes continued when the Bobcats hosted Benedictine (Kan.) in football on Saturday, Sept. 14. Those recognized earned either athletic or academic honors or both.



Those in attendance were presented their certificates and/or plaques by President Dan Hanson, the First Lady Elaine Hanson, and Athletic Director Wayne Albury. They were assisted in the presentation by the athletic department's project coordinator, Brenda Lutz.



A special recognition was given for Bobcat golfer Emily Whipple as she became just one of four Bobcat student-athletes in recent years to have been twice named as an Academic All-American.





The following is a list of student-athletes recognized with their hometown noted in addition to the honors received.



WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

Marie Alcantara (Recife, Brazil) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Lauren Beath (Bakersfield, Calif.) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Claire Cudney (Marysville, Kan.) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska Honorable Mention

Swaranga Fernando (Colombo, Sri Lanka) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Elizabeth Hall (Graceland, Fla.) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete Brooke Maeda (Honolulu) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Alyssa Marsh-Contreras (Bellevue) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Second Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska Honorable Mention

Jordan Salas (Winfield, Kan.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Giovanna Silva (Brazilia, Brazil) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska Honorable Mention

Allison Tichy (Bellevue) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete



MEN'S BASKETBALL

Nick Brannon (Las Vegas, Nev.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Lyle Hexom (Omaha) – NAIA Division I All-America First Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Year, Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference First Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Week (3), Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska First Team (Captain)

DeMon Hyler (Kansas City, Mo.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Brandon Jones (Houston) – NAIA Division I All-America Honorable Mention, Heart of America Athletic Conference All-Conference First Team, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska First Team

Jamil Maddred (Camden, N.J.) – Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska Honorable Mention

Deonte McReynolds (Chicago, Ill.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Drew Switzer (Casper, Wyo.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

KeShawn Wilson (Lincoln) – Omaha World-Herald NAIA/NCAA DIII All-Nebraska Honorable Mention

Nicholas Wurm (Adelaide, Australia) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete



WOMEN'S GOLF

Emily Whipple (Lincoln) – Google Cloud Academic All-American NAIA Women's At Large Second Team, Google Cloud Academic All District Women's At-Large Team, Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Heart Scholar-Athlete

Lindsey Harlow (Dawson) – Google Cloud Academic All-American NAIA Women's At Large Second Team, Google Cloud Academic All District Women's At-Large Team, Daktronics NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Heart Scholar-Athlete



SOFTBALL

Tyler Farrell (Brandon, Fla.) – Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Alyiah Franco (Syracuse) – Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Ally Hazen (North Platte) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Morgan Ritchie (Lincoln) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Takia Walker (Enterprise, Ala.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention



BASEBALL

Joshua Banuelos (Bakersfield, Calif.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Rawlings Gold Glove Team

Adam Cendejas (Chino Hills, Calif.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference First Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Player of the Week, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Chaz Dunn (Falls City) – Google Cloud Academic All-District Baseball Team, Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Darren Hasch (Destin, Fla.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Honorable Mention, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Julian Fernandez (Middle Village, N.Y.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Eddy Pimental (San Juan, P.R.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete

Sterling Rupp (Omaha) – Google Cloud Academic All-District Baseball Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Honorable Mention, Heart of America Conference Scholar-Athlete, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Alberto Rosario (Carolina, P.R.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Second Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Rawlings Gold Glove Team, Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Eddy Tavarez Cabrera (San Cristobel, Dominican Republic) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Second Team, Heart of America Athletic Conference Pitcher of the Week (2), Omaha World-Herald NAIA/DIII All Midlands College Honorable Mention

Jesus Tavarez (Santo Domingo, P.R.) – Heart of America Athletic Conference Second Team

Tyler Wheelock (Bellevue) – Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athlete, Heart of America Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete