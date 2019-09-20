Michal Antoine commitment gives ISU 21 pledges in 2020 class

Iowa State football coaches did most of the legwork in the 2020 recruiting class early, effectively giving them time during the season to try to land a few more to round out the group.

Matt Campbell and Co. got good news on one of its defensive targets.

Michal Antoine, a three-star Florida cornerback, announced his commitment to the Cyclones on social media Thursday night. The 5-foot-11, 165-pound Fort Lauderdale (Cardinal Gibbons) native also had offers from Boston College, FIU, Missouri and USF among others.

Respect my decision, Committed !@5manfree @coach_horsepwr @SleeperAth1etes @CycloneFB pic.twitter.com/a72Ub0yeNL

— Michal antoine (@Remainhumble1_) September 20, 2019

Antoine is the No. 153-ranked player in Florida, according to 247Sports, and the No. 121 cornerback overall. He is the first designated cornerback in ISU's class, but the third defensive back overall with Craig McDonald, Mason Chambers and Jordyn Morgan.

ISU has 21 commitments in its 2020 class, and ranks in the top three among Big 12 teams, according to 247Sports. The class is also top-35 nationally.