It was the third outing of the season for the Class 3A second ranked Mustang cross country team Monday, Sep. 16 in Huxley.

The Mustangs were among 24 teams participating in the 39th annual Ballard Cross County Invitational. Out of those 24 teams,five of which were ranked, the Mustangs ended up placing third overall with a collective team time of 1:30:07.0 with 120 total place points. The outcome marked the third straight meet where DC-G has placed inside the top three while averaging a team time under 18:02 each meet.

Three DC-G runners placed inside the top 20 including sophomore and Class 3A’s fourth ranked individual runner Aidan Ramsey followed up his meet clinching performance last time out with a third place finish. That finish came courtesy of a time of 16:59.4 marking the second time this season he has clocked in a time under 17 minutes. Class 3A’s seventh ranked individual runner Bradley Ramsey clocked in his third consecutive top 20 finish with a time of 17:46.1 while sophomore Jacob Ewers’ time of 17:57.6 placed him 17th out of the 165 runners in the field.

Senior Gavin Petrak may have earned his highest placement this season, but it was still good enough to beat 125 other runners with his time of 18:38.1. Senior Jacob Hochstetler and sophomore Owen Pries rounded out the top 50 runners for DC-G placing 44th (18:45.8) and 49th (18:55.6) respectively. Rounding out the Mustang top seven was Dawson Assink who placed 54th with a time of 18:57.1.

Next up for the Mustangs will be a Tuesday, Sep. 24 contest where they’ll travel to the Westwoods Country Club in Newton. They will take on another tough field which will begin at 5 p.m.