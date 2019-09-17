Campbell previews Louisiana-Monroe (11 a.m./FS1)

Iowa State is coming off its first loss of the season, an 18-17 setback against Iowa, and will get back into preparation immediately for what coach Matt Campbell calls perhaps the most athletic team of the three ISU has faced to this point.

The Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks are coming to town this weekend (11 a.m./FS1) with a one-point loss to Florida State on their resume, and skilled veterans at virtually every position. Campbell previewed the matchup during his Tuesday news conference. Here are a couple highlights.

Cyclones eyeing more detail

A couple penalties, an ill-advised decision on a kickoff and a snafu in the punt return game all held ISU (1-1) back from toppling Iowa for the first time since 2014. As the Cyclones enter the last game of their non-conference schedule, cleaning that up is a must.

"The discipline standpoint is probably not the right word, but the precision piece that it takes to play elite football, we've shown we can do that," Campbell said. "The consistency of being able to do that is what is critical for us to win. Win any football game, but certainly in that situation."

Warhawks present a challenge

Louisiana-Monroe (1-1) is coming off a bye week, but blew past Grambling State 31-9 in Week 1, and nearly won at Florida State in Week 2, losing 45-44 in overtime. It's a team, Campbell said, that has ISU's attention.

"A great challenge for us," he said. "To be honest with you, probably the most, in terms of skill, the most talented team we've played from a skill standpoint this year.

"You're talking about a team that's got a senior quarterback who has had an outstanding career and played good in his first two football games. A tremendous tailback, an entire offensive line that's coming back.

"Defensively, almost their entire front seven coming back. A team that can really run. It's a defense that creates a lot of havoc and then offensively, as skilled as anybody we've played."

Newell questionable

Redshirt sophomore center Colin Newell (knee) is questionable for the game this weekend. The Ames native suffered a knee sprain in the third overtime against Northern Iowa and missed the entirety of the Iowa game. Collin Olson, a redshirt senior, played center against the Hawkeyes.

"We’ll probably figure that out a little bit more as we get into practice," Campbell said. "Certainly a lot better today than he was on Friday and Saturday going into the game. Questionable is probably the right answer and a fair answer right now."