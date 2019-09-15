Twenty-eight points proved to be too much for the Peru State football team to overcome on Saturday as they lost 48-17 to the visiting Benedictine Ravens in the Oak Bowl.



The NAIA's second-ranked team put up 28 points in the first 21 minutes of the contest in route to their third win of the season. The Bobcats dropped their third contest of the season in a crossover matchup in the Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart).



If it is any consolation, Peru State did score the most points given up by Ravens so far this season.



First Quarter Action



Benedictine took the opening drive and scored on a 22-yard field goal with 11:17 left in the first quarter. The Ravens used nine plays and went 67 yards for the score.



On Peru State's first possession, the Bobcats went three and out. On the very next play, the Ravens had a 77-yard run for a touchdown. The PAT was good and Benedictine led 10-0 at the 9:54 mark.



The Bobcats did get a first down in their second possession when Ki'Jana Owens (North Platte) carried the ball for eight yards after two short gains. The 'Cats could not sustain the drive and were forced to punt again.



The Ravens would again move the ball down the field to score. This time it took 11 plays and 46 yards which resulted in a 37-yard field goal.



The first quarter would end with Benedictine leading 13-0.



Second Quarter Action



Peru State had started a drive at the end of the quarter which did contain a 28-yard pass play from Noah Kasbohm (Nebraska City) to Garry Fleming (Saint Petersburg, Fla.). Unfortunately, the Bobcats would go for it later on fourth down and gave the ball up on Benedictine's 34-yard line.



The Ravens would go the 66 yards in five plays for another touchdown. The PAT was no good and Benedictine now led 19-0 with 11:50 left in the first half.



On Peru State's next possession, the Bobcats were forced to punt from their 20-yard line. The punt was blocked and it went out of the end zone for a Raven safety to make the score 21-0.



The Bobcats had to free kick the ball following the safety. Three plays later, Benedictine had scored again. With the PAT, the Ravens now led 28-0.



The teams would trade possessions before Peru State would put together its first scoring drive. Travis Reed (Hickman) forced a Raven fumble which was recovered by Michael Bullard (Nassau, Bahamas) and the 'Cats started on their 47-yard line. Kasbohm would hit Jeremy Kaleikini (Brigham City, Utah) for two short passes for a first down. Following another completion to Kaleikini and then an incompletion, Tajh Eaddy (Spencerport, N.Y.) went up the middle for 39 yards for the score. John Brady's (Hickman) PAT was good to make the score 28-7 which eventually was the halftime score.



Third Quarter Action



The teams would trade two different possessions before Peru State got the ball with 6:01 to go in the third quarter. On the Benedictine punt, Mitchel Orr (Smithville, Mo.) returned the kick 29 yards and the 'Cats set up their drive on the Ravens' 26-yard line. Owens carried for 17 yards for a first down. Kasbohm would then run three straight quarterback keepers before getting into the end zone from five yards out. Brady's kick was good and it was now Benedictine 28-14 with 4:34 left in the stanza.



On Benedictine's next possession, the Ravens would go 72 yards in five plays for another score. The point after was good and Benedictine extended their lead to 35-14.



That would be the score at the end of the third quarter.





Fourth Quarter Action



The Bobcat defense stopped the next Benedictine possession which started in the third quarter on Peru State's eight-yard line.



After a holding penalty on the Bobcats, Kasbohm carried for three yards to make it second and 11. Kasbohm would then hit Orr for a 42-yard pass reception which took the ball out to Peru State's 49-yard line. Later, on second and 7, Owens carried for eight yards for a first down. Then, the Ravens were flagged for a past interference which moved the ball to the 25-yard line. The Bobcats were not able to punch it in, but Brady connected on a 40-yard field goal to put the score at 35-17.



Benedictine would score on their next possession. The PAT was blocked by Victor Hubbard (Corinth, Texas) to make the score 41-17 with 6:56 left in the game.



The Bobcats were forced to punt on their next possession. It took Benedictine just four plays to go 44 yards for the final score of the contest.





Team Statistics



Benedictine finished with 22 first downs while the 'Cats had 12. The Ravens rushed for 423 yards and had 202 through the air for a total of 625 yards. Peru State had 156 yards rushing and 97 passing for total yardage of 253.



The Ravens had seven penalties for 87 yards while the Bobcats were flagged nine times for 74 yards. Peru State forced one Raven fumble which they recovered.



The time of possession was nearly even as the Ravens scored quickly on several possessions.



Peru Offensive Statistics



Eaddy led the Bobcats with 93 yards on the ground and one touchdown. Owens added 38 yards on nine carries. Kasbohm added seven net yards and one touchdown.



Kasbohm was nine of 22 passing for 97 yards.



Kaleikini had four receptions for 23 yards while Orr had two grabs for 49 yards. Fleming had one reception for 28 yards.



Peru State Special Teams Statistics



Dylan Allen (Grand Island) punted eight times averaging 26.5 yards while Kasbohm had one punt for 45 yards.



Bullard had four kickoff returns for 49 yards and one punt return for two yards. Orr finished with two kickoff returns for 29 yards and one punt return of 29 yards. Robbie Sturdivant (North Platte) had two kickoff returns for 31 yards.



Brady had one field goal for 40 yards. He had one kickoff of 51 yards. Gustavo Brochetto (San Marcos) had four kickoffs averaging 58.5 yards.



Peru State Defensive Statistics



Reed led the defensive with 11 total tackles – five of which were solo. He also had one sack for a loss of nine yards and forced a fumble.



David Johnson (Chandler, Ariz.) and Luis Constantino (Varzea Grande, Brazil) each had eight total tackles. Johnson had four solo tackles while Constantino had two solo and 1.5 tackles for losses of 1.5 yards. Nic Harris (Salt Lake City) finished with seven tackles – one solo.



Hubbard had five tackles – four solo and one blocked kick. Jordan Willis (Denver) also had five total tackles – two of which were solo and had 1.5 tackles for losses of 2.5 yards.



Mike Lombardi (Peru) had a tackle of a loss of one yard while Cameron Schlender (Kearney) finished with a sack for an eight-yard loss.



Upcoming Contests



Peru State will be on the road next week as they travel to Olathe, Kan., to face MidAmerica Nazarene in a 1 p.m. tilt. The Pioneers are 2-1 on the season having topped William Penn (Iowa) on the road Saturday 27-16. William Penn had been receiving votes in the initial coaches' poll.



The following Saturday, Sept. 28, will be homecoming for the Bobcats. The opponent will be Baker (Kan.). The Wildcats are presently 2-1 as they defeated Graceland (Iowa) 70-6 on Saturday.