Freshman Blaise Porter scored on a 10-yard touchdown run in the third overtime to lift the top-ranked and defending state champion New London High School football team to a 56-50 win over WACO in an 8-Player District 4 game on Friday night at Wayland.

WACO had 312 total yards. Quarterback Nik Coble scored on a 23-yard run to knot the game at 38 and force overtime.

In the first extra period, Coble scored on a 10-yard run and Raines answered with a 2-yard run. Neither team scored the extra point.

In the second overtime, Summerfield scored on a six-yard run, but the two-point try failed. WACO countered with a 2-yard pass from Coble to Robert Frazer, but the Warriors also missed the two-point conversion.

New London senior running back Shae Summerfield led the Tigers' 479-yard rushing attack with 313 yards on 44 carries and five touchdowns. Porter finished with 87 yards on seven carries and the game-winning score. Cameron Raines added 45 yards on seven carries and scored two touchdowns.

New London amassed 509 yards of offense.

New London quarterback Ethan Streeter completed 2 of 4 passes, one to Gabe Carter for a 25-yard score.

Gavin Holmes had eight tackles and recovered a fumble for the Tigers. Summerfield had eight tackles and a quarterback sack. Carter Allen had four tackles, including two quarterback sacks. Curry Jacobs finished with six tackles.

Coble threw for 189 yards and four touchdowns and Will Edeker also threw a TD pass for WACO. Coble led WACO in rushing with 53 yards. Frazer had six catches for 106 yards and two scores.

New London (3-0 overall, 1-0 District 4) plays host to Lone Tree on Sept. 20.

WACO (1-2, 0-1) travels to Montezuma on Sept. 20.

MEDIAPOLIS 27, PEKIN 21: Briar Johnson scored on a seven-yard run in the fourth quarter which turned out to be the game-winner as Class 1A's eighth-ranked Bulldogs survived a road scare from the Panthers.

Johnson, who earlier scored on runs of 12 and six yards, led the Bulldogs with 95 rushing yards. Josh Darbyshire rushed for 75 yards and Klay Foster added 53 yards on 14 carries.

Mediapolis, which held a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter, staved off a late Pekin rally.

Dayne Eckley rushed for 157 yards and two scored to lead Pekin.

Mediapolis (3-0) hosts Louisa-Muscatine on Sept. 20.

MONTEZUMA 70, W-MU 54: Daunte Oepping and Juanito Piper combined for six touchdowns, but Montezuma defeated the Wolves, in an 8-player game at Montezuma.

Oepping scored on runs on 3, 9 and 2 yards and he threw a 6-yard TD pass to Piper. Piper added touchdowns on runs of 8 and 19 yards. Andrew Brady scored on a 5-yard run for W-MU.

Oepping gained 181 yards on 31 carries and he completed 6 of 11 passes for 58 yards. Piper added 70 yards rushing on 10 carries and had four receptions for 28 yards. Piper led the defense with 10 solo tackles and two assists.

Montezuma had 507 yards total offense to Winfield-Mount Union's 431.

WAPELLO 28, NE GOOSE LAKE 24: Ricky Pforts scored two touchdowns and passed for another in the Indians' win over Northeast Goose Lake at Wapello.

Pforts scored on runs of 13 and 7 yards and he passed Daniel Meeker for a 30-yard touchdown. Mitchell Moore opened the Wapello scoring, taking a Tade Parsons pass 19 yards to the end zone. Hector Zepeda kicked four extra points.

Pforts gained 111 yards on 19 carries. His 30-yard pass completion was his only attempt. Parsons 8 of 17 passes for 85 yards. He was not intercepted. Meeker had three catches for 44 yards. Moore had 43 yards on three receptions and Tyler Cooley caught two passes for 22 yards.

LOUISA-MUSCATINE 54, COLUMBUS 8: Jeff Hoback threw for 33 yards and a toucheown and Mason Hodges rushed for 77 yards and a two-point conversion, but the Wildcats fell to the Falcons on Homecoming night at Richard F. Paine Field in Letts.

Tucker Bright caught two passes, one for a score, for the Wildcats, who had 156 yards of offense. Bright led the defense with three tackles.

Columbus (1-3) hosts North Cedar on Sept. 20.

MOUNT PLEASANT 55, CENTRAL LEE 7: The Panthers built a 55-0 halftime lead and cruised to a road win at Donnellson.

Central Lee got on the scoreboard in the fourth quarter on a 5-yard run by Dalton Westercamp and an extra-point kick by Mason Schau.

Central Lee (0-3) hosts West Burlington-Notre Dame on Sept. 20.

KNOXVILLE 48, ILLINI WEST 0: Knoxville went up 20-0 in the first quarter and coasted to victory at Knoxville.

Illini West was limited to 49 yards total offense to Knoxville's 299. The Chargers' Ethan James gained 25 yards on 10 carries. Cole Jackson and Ellisha Sutton each gained 14 yards.

CLARK COUNTY 56, WEST HANCOCK 0: West Hancock was limited to 88 yards total offense in a loss at Kirksville, Missouri.

Clark County had 361 yards total offense.

West Hancock's Isaac Munson gained 68 yards on 13 carries.