If a full moon rising on Friday the 13th conjures up bad luck, Keokuk High School's football escaped most of it.

The Chiefs are off to their best start since 2011 by starting this season with three straight victories. Their latest victim was West Burlington-Notre Dame by a 21-6 tally at Bill Nelson Field in West Burlington Friday night.

In 2011, Keokuk opened with four straight wins en route to a 7-3 record, its last winning season.

"The biggest thing to me is how proud I am of these guys," Keokuk head coach Josh Roberts said. "It was a hard-fought win tonight. West Burlington came out and gave us their best shot. I was expecting a lot of effort and intensity out of them with their homecoming, things like that. I'm really proud of the way our guys bounced back."

West Burlington-Notre Dame head coach Jay Eilers declined to be interviewed.

The Falcons slipped to 0-3.

In the early-going, it appeared it could become a Keokuk rout. The Chiefs limited WB-ND to three and out on the Falcons' first drive, then Keokuk went to work.

The Chiefs marched 59 yards in nine plays with Callum Tackes plunging the final two yards for a touchdown. Jordan Granera's kick made it 7-0 and it proved to be the only scoring the Chiefs needed.

The Falcons toughened and stopped Keokuk on a three-and-out on the Chiefs' next series, but with 5:06 left in the first half Braylon Martinez caught a Corey Skinner pass and zig-zagged from the right sideline to the left and reached the end zone. The kick made it 14-0.

Skinner's 3-yard keeper in the third quarter made it 21-0. The play before that, Skinner passed 56 yards to Eddie Lee, but WB-ND's Carson Chiprez caught him at the 3-yard line.

Skinner completed eight of 15 passes for 210 yards, but the Chiefs struggled on the ground. Of 26 Keokuk running plays, West Burlington-Notre Dame made nine tackles for losses.

WB-ND scored with 1:09 left to play. The Falcons' Hayden Vandenberg intercepted Skinner at the Falcon 33 and returned the ball 50 yards to the Keokuk 17. Four plays later, Jonah Fritz plunged two yards for the score. A run for a two-point conversion failed.

The score could have been worse for the Falcons. In the third quarter, Martinez intercepted an Anthony Hoffman pass at the Falcon 5 and returned it 95 yards for an apparent touchdown. But due to multiple penalties on the play on both sides, the touchdown was nullified and the Chiefs were awarded the ball at their own 40.

WB-ND's Drew Chiprez was injured on the play and left school property by ambulance.

Martinez gained 50 yards on nine carries and caught four passes for 92 yards.

WB-ND gained 224 yards on the ground. Dreyton LaVeine had 74 yards on 14 carries and Hoffman had 61 yards on 18 carries. Fritz finished with 49 yards on seven attempts and Baker added 35 yards on six carries. WB-ND completed just one of nine passes for six yards. The Falcons were intercepted three times and they lost their only fumble.

The Falcons changed "a little bit defensively," Roberts aid. "I was expecting something else. The biggest thing is our guys continued to do what we coached them to do and that is doing their job and their responsibility."

Both teams were plagued by penalties. Keokuk was flagged eight times for 65 yards and WB-ND had nine penalties for 70 yards.

"The thing I need to correct this week is mental mistakes," Roberts said. "We had some things, some holding calls and some dumb penalties that need to be corrected. We'll start back on Monday."

Keokuk will try to get win No. 4 Friday, hosting Centerville.

"I've watched a little bit of film on them," Roberts said. "They're a tough team. Our kids are going to be up for the challenge. We're going to get after it on Sunday. We'll have a coaches meeting and try to put our kids in the best position to win."

;KEOKUK;WBND

First downs;12;10

Rushes-yards;26-81;47-224

Passing yards;210; 6

Comp-Att-Int;8-15-1;1-9-3

Total offense;291;230

Fumbles-lost;0-0;-1

Punts-average;2-29;2-35

Penalties-yards;8-65;9-70

Scoring by quarters

Keokuk;7;7;7;0;—;21

WB-ND;0;0;0;6;—; 6



Scoring

KEOKUK — Callum Tackes, 2 run (Jordan Granera kick)

KEOKUK — Braylon Martinez, 24 pass from Corey Skinner (Granera kick)

KEOKUK — Skinner, 18 run (Granera kick)

WB-ND — Jonah Fritz, 2 run (Run failed)

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Keokuk — Corey Skinner 15-19, Braylon Martinez 9-50, Eddie Lee 1-9, Callum Tackes 1-2. WB-ND — Anthony Hoffman 18-61, Jonah Fritz 7-49, Dreyton LaVeine 14-74, Hayden Vandenberg 1-2, Kendell Baker 6-35, Brady Oleson 3-3.

PASSING: Keokuk — Skinner 8-15-1-210. WB-ND — Hoffman 1-8-2-6, Oleson 0-1-1-0.

RECEIVING: Keokuk — Martinez 4-92, Tackes 1-18, TyJai Mueller 1-23, Lee 1-56, Anthony Potratz 1-21. WB-ND — Baker 1-6.