On Thursday, Sept. 13, the Jayettes swim team continued its journey through the state with a trip to Des Moines to prove their value compared to larger programs. After a successful meet in Boone, Perry took on Des Moines Roosevelt and Indianola. The latter combined for 30 more swimmers than Perry while Roosevelt boasted 45 participants including divers.

With the advantage of more bodies, Roosevelt took the evening easily 143-27 over Perry and 104-79 over Indianola. Perry slightly tightened the gap 128-28 against Indianola.

Despite the team score disparity, the Jayettes still stood tall with their six amphibious student-athletes. Head coach Jean Dowd said the team continues to find “a lot of good things” through their continued improvements and individual wins.

At the top of the list, Sarah Vaughn notched a PR of 6 minutes 20.84 seconds in the 500 freestyle, placing fourth overall, 40 seconds behind first place. Gracie Phillips also once again shaved time off her PR in the 50 free (31.83), a tenth of a second better than her previous best.

Still hanging on to the slightest improvement, Amanda Holwegner took sixth among 10 swimmers in the 100 breaststroke (44.82) to take .04 seconds off her record.

Sophomore Jaylene Karolus thought she’d avoid getting wet due to a conflict with cross country. But for the second consecutive meet, a rain cancellation freed up her schedule for the pool. With a time of 1:07.72 in Des Moines, she grabbed the top spot in the 100 butterfly for the second time this week.

As the anchor in the 200 freestyle relay (2:01.80), Karolus along with Holwegner, Vaughn, and Avery Miner made a .35 second improvement upon their previous best set at Tuesday’s meet. Phillips, Holwegner, and Miner were also a part of the 200 medley relay (2:21.53) with Hailey Meachem, taking nearly five seconds off their group record.

The Jayettes hop back in the pool for a home meet at the McCreary Center Thursday, Sept. 17 against Algona and Storm Lake.