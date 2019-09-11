A dominating performance was had by the ADM High School volleyball team Tuesday night as they captured their second true road win of the season, beating Perry in three sets.

It was ADM’s introduction into conference play for the 2019 season and from the win, the Tigers collected their first conference victory and fifth overall victory of the season. The Tigers did most of their damage with serving which produced a lot of success against the Jayettes. Out of the 73 total serves put forth by ADM, they were successful in 67 for an efficiency rating of just over 91 percent. The Tigers also put forth a season best 17 aces.

Spearheading those efforts was freshman Dani Person who went unblemished in her serving efforts going a perfect 20-for-20 on the night. She also added in four aces on the night to give her 89 successful serves and eight total aces so for the 2019 campaign.

Altogether, the Tigers got off to a roaring start and finished a competitive set one with a 25-17 victory. It was a strong set for kills and Delaney Bertman spearheaded the efforts not just for the set but the entire night. When all was said and done, the senior star produced ten total kills for the Tigers. That marked the second-most kills by Bertman in a winning match so far this season. Bertman also totaled 13 assists, five digs, and three aces for the contest.

The Tigers went on to claim set two by a 25-11 margin before securing the match win with their best-played set of the night in a 25-10 set three victory. Leading the Tigers in assists was senior Morgan Meyer who earned 20 assists on the night, giving her a conference fourth-best mark of 88 total assists. She helped the Tigers as a team capture a season high in assists with 37 total. Pacing the way in the digs category for ADM was fellow senior Abbie Hlas who totaled nine on the night as she now moves up to 129 on the year, second-most inside the Raccoon River Conference.

Overall the victory gives ADM their fifth win of the season and gives them a 5-6 record heading into their next competitive action. It also continues an impressive streak for ADM as they earned their 23rd straight victory over Perry dating back all the way to the 2010-11 season.

ADM volleyball will head back home for their next contest as they take on Carroll on Tuesday, Sep. 17. The Tigers are 4-1 against their fellow Tiger counterparts since the 2015-16 season. They look to improve upon that mark when they square off Sep. 17 beginning at 7 p.m.