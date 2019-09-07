The Gilbert Tigers offense took advantage of mistakes by the Roland-Story Norsemen offense in the first half and leapt out to a 21-6 lead at the half. Gilbert would close it down in the second half easily grabbing the win, 35-12.

“Roland-Story is really big up front,” Gilbert head coach Scott Auderer said. “They have really good and fast athletes in the backfield. Our kids did a great job all week of studying the film and understanding what they are going to see. The interesting thing was that Roland-Story came out in a set that we didn’t think we would see a bunch. We prepared for it a little bit, but we prepared a lot more for some other sets where they kind of do things more open field.”

The potent Roland-Story ground game was put on hold after the first drive, with three different players carrying the ball on the evening. In the first quarter, the Norsemen had 73 yards on the ground. At the end of the game they had just 189 on 48 carries. The Gilbert defense also allowed only -3 yards through the air as the Norsemen were 1-of-4 through the air.

Gilbert was able to get on the board first in the first quarter with 4:39 left to play. Following a penalty, Roland-Story was forced to re-punt the ball. Gilbert was able to get into the backfield and block the punt allowing them to have great field position to start their first scoring drive.

Junior Tanner Henningsen found junior Tucker Hanson from nine yards out and junior kicker Christian Cory nailed the point after. Roland-Story found the end zone in the second quarter after a failed fake punt attempt by the Tigers. Zach Twedt rumbled in from nine yards out but the extra point attempt failed which brought the score to 7-6 in favor of Gilbert with 5:37 left to play in the half.

“We started out exactly how we wanted,” Roland-Story head coach Aaron Stensland said. “We went into our big set and seemed to move the ball well. Got held up and gave up a blocked punt which gave them a little momentum. Came back from that and scored and made it 7-6. It was like a heavyweight boxing match. We are more of a body blow team and they are more of a knock you out type and that’s exactly what they did.”

The ensuing kickoff led Gilbert to their own 40-yard line where Hanson promptly took a reverse 60 yards for the touchdown. Roland-Story then fumbled on their next possession at the 20-yard line allowing Hanson to punch it in from the six-yard line two minutes later to finish out the scoring in the first half and give Gilbert the lead 21-6.

“I think that last stand by our defense and the offense punching it in before halftime gave us a lot of momentum,” junior Cooper Hurn said. “Getting points on the board right before half time really stood out to us. That really set our mindset going into halftime.

While Henningson didn’t light it up through the air, he was very good completing 10-of-13 passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Hanson was on the receiving end of six of those passes for 41 yards and a score. Hanson also carried the ball three times for 73 yards and two scores.

The second half was much of the same for Gilbert. They received the opening kickoff and quickly moved the ball down the field and scored in three plays that covered 59 yards. Ethan Vesey punched in from eight yards out for his first touchdown of the evening.

“We knew the first drive of the second half would be key,” Hurn said. “It was the game changer and that was the biggest swing of momentum in our favor tonight.”

Two drives later, Vesey would find the end zone again. This time he punched it in from a yard out to cap a 52-yard drive in 1:38. This gave Gilbert a 35-6 advantage with 1:52 left in the third quarter.

Vesey was impressive on the ground for Gilbert as he carried the ball 13 times for 108 yards and two scores. In all, Gilbert handed the ball off to 11 different players and gained 290 yards on 41 carries.

The Norsemen offense would find the end zone for the final time on the evening as they capped off a 16-play drive with a Twedt 2-yard burst. The two-point attempt failed bringing the score to 35-12. The drive took almost nine minutes to complete and featured three fourth down conversions.

“We finished well in the fourth quarter,” Stensland said. “Our guys didn’t quit. We have a lot of guys banged up and beat up. They finished and that is what we want to see right now. Guys playing hard and not quitting and I felt like we did at the end there. We have to keep our heads up, keep grinding and keep our heads up.”

Gilbert outgained Roland-Story 363 to 187 and won the turnover battle as Roland-Story lost a couple fumbles and had a blocked punt. Momentum and capitalizing off turnovers were the keys for a Gilbert team that did just that and came away with the win.

“It is just working on a few discipline things defensively,” Auderer said. “There isn’t a lot to fix but to just keep getting better in all the little areas. I thought we gang tackled well and the defense was swarming. We know Boone is going to try to run the ball and I think that is the strength of our defense.”