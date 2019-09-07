Daunte Oepping gained 214 yards on 18 carries and scored six touchdowns to lead Winfield-Mount Union to a 76-46 win over River Ridge of Hanover, Illinois, in an 8-player football game at Winfield Friday night.

Oepping scored on runs of 39, 1, 51, 36, 1 and 28 yards. Two other Wolves scored two touchdowns each. Christian Gerot scored on runs of 5 and 9 yards. Juanito Piper had touchdown sprints of 40 and 35 yards.

Winfield-Mount Union finished with a total offense of 490 yards, 440 on the ground. Oepping also completed six of 11 passes for 50 yards, all to Piper. Piper added 165 yards rushing on 13 carries and he led the W-MU defense with 11 solo tackles and four assists.

River Ridge finished with 323 yards total offense, 207 of it through the air.

Winfield-Mount Union (1-1) plays at Montezuma Friday.

WEST BRANCH 24, WAPELLO 7: Gavin Hierseman ran for one touchdown and passed for two more to lead West Branch past Wapello at West Branch.

Wapello had the early lead. In the first quarter, Ricky Pforts scored on a 63-yard run. Hector Zepeda's kick gave the Indians a 7-0 lead.

Pforts gained 91 yards on 16 carries. Keaton McConahay completed two of seven passes for 26 yards, the longest a 20-yarder to Caden Thomas.

Wapello (1-1) hosts Northeast Friday.

WEST HANCOCK 32, CARNAHAN 6: Leighton Green and Isaac Munson each scored two touchdowns to lead the Titans to victory.

Green scored on passes of 80 and 15 yards, both from Jared Little. Munson scored on runs of 1 and 15 yards. West Hanocck's Drew Martens opened the scoring with a 13-yard touchdown run.

Munson led the runners with 207 yards on 37 carries. Martens added 106 yards on 17 carries. Little completed three of nine passes for 120 yards. Green had two catches, totaling 95 yards. Munson also led the defense with 11 solo tackles and three assists. He had one tackle for a loss.

ILLINI WEST 22, HAVANA 20: The Chargers bounced back from a 12-0 deficit to beat Havana at Havana, Illinois.

Illini West's Cole Jackson scored on 13 and 5 yards and Ethan James scored on a two-yard plunge. Jackson added two two-point conversions.

Jackson gained 109 yards on 20 carries and James added 94 yards on 18 attempts. Matt McDowell completed two of eight passes for 39 yards.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

ILLINI WEST 2, SOUTHEASTERN 0: The Chargers topped host Southeastern, 25-18, 25-15, in pool play of the Lady Suns Classic at Augusta, Illinois.

Megan Harrell paced Illini West's front row with eight kills. Hallie Ray had seven kills and Ava Bliss added six. Despite playing with a sprained ankle, Charger setter Karli Artman finished with 23 assists. Taylor Pence led the defense with 18 digs. Artman had 14.

Illini West (7-3) won the White Pool with a 3-0 mark. The Chargers play in the championship pool Saturday night against Liberty and Rushville-Industry.

West Hancock finished second in the Blue Pool with a 1-2 record and plays Unity and Southeastern in the Gold Pool Saturday afternoon.