West Burlington High School kept the scores close, but fourth-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren managed to sweep the Falcons in a Southeast Iowa Superconference South Division volleyball match at Keosauqua Thursday night.

The Warriors won 25-22, 25-20, 25-21.

Sydney Marlow led West Burlington with 21 kills and 20 digs. Abbey Bence finished with 27 assists, nine digs and a block. Sophia Armstrong had six kills and a block, Kadence Johnson had 12 digs and two aces and Raven Messamaker had three kills and four digs.

Van Buren (7-0) plays Cardinal at Eldon Tuesday. West Burlington (2-3) plays WACO at Wayland Tuesday.

WEST CENTRAL 2, B-PC 0: Megan Schaley and Reagan Spence combined for nine kills to lead the Heat past Bushnell-Prairie City, 25-14, 25-12, at Biggsville, Illinois.

Schaley had five kills and Spence added four. Sadie Lenz finished with 14 assists. Halee Porter led the West Central defense with six digs. Schaley and Mady Reed each had five digs.

West Central improved to 2-1. Bushnell-Prairie City is 0-2.

BROWN COUNTY 2, WEST HANCOCK 1: Brown County dropped the first set, but defeated West Hancock, 23-25, 25-14, 15-13, in pool play of the Lady Suns Classic at Augusta, Illinois.

Other Thursday winners were Beardstown over South Fulton, 26-24, 21-25, 15-13, Liberty over Payson, 25-14, 25-19, and Rushville-Industry over Unity, 17-25, 25-21, 15-12.

WACO WINS 2 IN TRIANGULAR: WACO won both of its matches in a triangular at Wayland.

WACO defeated Keokuk, 25-8, 25-17, and Wapello, 25-19, 25-15. Keokuk beat Wapello, 16-25, 25-22, 15-5.

CENTRAL LEE 3, NEW LONDON 0: Mya Merschman had 13 kills and three blocks and her Lady Hawks swept New London, 25-20, 25-20, 25-18, in a South Division match at New London.

Central Lee's Kaylynn Summers added eight kills and she served three aces on 11-for-13 serving. Abby Wellman hit for seven kills. Meghan Hopp and Andrea Hopp each had four kills and setter Zoe Eschman finished with 29 assists, two kills, an ace and six digs. Chloe Weber also had six digs and Merschman had five.

Central Lee (4-1) plays at Keokuk Monday. It was New London's first loss after opening the season with four wins. The Tigers play in the Notre Dame tournament Saturday.

W-MU 3, PEKIN 0: Jenna Buffington had 22 kills and Kayla Edwards had 36 assists to lead Winfield-Mount Union to a 25-23, 25-11, 25-14 sweep of Pekin in a North Division match at Packwood.

W-MU's Jami Wilkerson recorded eight kills and she served four aces on 15-for-15 efficiency. Wilkerson led the defense with 16 digs. Melina Oepping had seven kills and a block. Buffington added a block and three aces on 19-for-19 serving. Kyndal Townsley served two aces and Carlee Sloan had one.

Winfield-Mount Union (6-2, 1-0 North) hosts Wapello Tuesday. Pekin is 5-4.

L-M 3, HIGHLAND 0: Kylee Sanders had 13 kills and four blocks and Louisa-Muscatine swept Highland, 25-17, 25-23, 25-16, in a North Division match at Letts.

McKenna Hohenadel had 26 assists for the Falcons. Hailey Sanders had 10 kills. Mallory Mashek finished with eight digs and Hohenadel had seven. Shadyn Bishop served four aces on 24-for-26 efficiency and Kylee Sanders was 19-for-19 with three aces.

Louisa-Muscatine (3-2) plays in the Notre Dame tournament Saturday. Highland slipped to 2-6.

BOYS GOLF

BURLINGTON 176, WEST HANCOCK 178: Nate Spear was medalist with a 36 to lead Burlington to a dual victory over West Hancock at Flint Hills Municipal Golf Course.

Mateo Rascon carded a 41 for the Grayhounds and was followed by teammates Tyce Bertlshofer (49), Dayton Walsh (50), Taylor Bunton (51) and Rich Bliesener (51).

Drake Hammel led West Hancock with a 42. Other Titans were Andrew Harness (45), Ben Hollis (45), Dane Pfeiferling (46), Nick Finch (52) and Justin Reneau (59).

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

BLACKHAWKS WIN TWICE: Southeastern Community College won both of its matches in a triangular at Canton, Illinois. The Blackhawks beat the Lincoln College junior varsity, 25-11, 25-16, 25-18, and Spoon River 24-26, 25-17, 25-23, 25-12.

Rachel Malinowski led the SCC hitters with 20 kills and Rachel Bingham finished with 19 kills, 15 of them against Spoon River. Kennedy Good had 16 kills. Jenna Saad had 42 assists and Katie Westfall added 20. Melodee Schulte led the SCC defense with 39 digs. Good had 30 and Malinowski had 26.

SCC (6-5) plays Southeast (Nebraska) and Marshalltown at Marshalltown Saturday.