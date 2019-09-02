They may be small, but the Perry swimmers aren't lacking any confidence heading into the 2019 season.

Going into her 21st season with the team, head coach Jean Dowd said the team is down in numbers this year but that doesn't faze the team. Dowd said she believes the small numbers can work to the team's advantage.

“They are [individualized] but they support each other as a team,” she told the Perry Chief. “One thing these girls have an advantage as a small team, they're so close and they support each other.

“Like when Sarah Vaughn is swimming the 500, they're all yelling for her, they're all cheering for her. That's what sports are supposed to be. That helps.”

In all, there are six returning swimmers from last year but that drops to five as junior Abby Herman is serving as the team manager this year. As the team is a co-op with Panorama, the team also adds a new swimmer in junior Hailey Meacham to bring the roster back to six, split half and half between Perry and Panorama.

“They truly are dedicated,” Dowd said. “They carpool. They get to practice and they get it done.”

One athlete in particular Dowd said she expects to get things done in the pool is senior Sarah Vaughn who won two silvers at the summer IWSC conference meet She looks for some top placements this year in the 500 freestyle event. But Dowd wasn't only confident in Vaughn.

“I think they're going to score across the board,” Dowd said. “It's not just one person. It's truly a team effort.”

Meanwhile, the team's only other senior Avery Miner will compete in backstroke and breaststroke events.

Dowd said there's room for more points from all the girls but only two events for each are allowed.

Swimming in only a couple of events worked out mightily well for the team's youngest swimmer Jaylene Karolus over the summer season. Participating in the freestyle and butterfly events at the conference meet, she bagged a perfect five first-place finishes.

While Perry comes in with a smaller roster, it also holds a crucial advantage as a frequent host this season. There are 11 meets on the schedule this season, six of which are at the McCreary Center to give Perry a home pool advantage. Dowd said she's excited for those meets to help give a good atmosphere for the team. To top it off, they added new mats to the starting blocks to help give more consistent times Dowd hopes can lead to a state qualification this year.