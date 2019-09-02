ISU is off before Iowa comes to town next week

Perhaps the most anticipated season of Iowa State football kicked off last weekend. After months of breathless anticipation, climbing expectations and increasing desperation to actually see the 21st-ranked Cyclones play some actual football, ISU delivered.

Or, it at least played football in front of over 60,000 people. In terms of delivering on the hype that had built around the program, well, they came up short there, needing three overtimes to defeat Northern Iowa of the lower-tier FCS.

Nevertheless, ISU is 1-0, so the ball rolling, excitement is building and now, well, now we all have to wait again.

A scheduling quirk of a Week 2 bye means stewing in a lackluster ‘W’ for a few extra days, and then twiddling thumbs waiting for what could be a blockbuster CyHawk game when Iowa, a fellow preseason top-25 team, comes to Ames on Sept. 14.

So, that’s kind of a bummer for all of us, but it could be a godsend for the Cyclones, who certainly have plenty of teachable moments to pull out of the film of their 29-26 victory over the Panthers at Jack Trice Stadium last Saturday.

“Honestly for us there was a lot more positive than negative,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said Monday on the Big 12 coaches teleconference. “Our kids played really hard. I know they were physical and aggressive. The thing for us is the learning experience and kind of what we know of living here at Iowa State. We have to win in the margins. We have to do the little things really well. I thought there were times we did and there were times we didn’t.

“With us not doing it, certainly kept the game where it was, a very close football game. They had a couple kids that made some great plays throughout the game, and we had opportunities to give ourselves a comfortable lead and we just never did it. Great learning experience from that standpoint, but a positive from my end was the leadership and very little panic from our sideline. The way our kids played was what I was really proud of.”

I think the truth of the matter is that Campbell is right in the sense that Saturday’s game was not the disaster it A) looked liked throughout the day and B) would have been if ISU had actually lost. It’s easier to divine positives when you’re on the winner’s side of the ledger.

If Northern Iowa goes for a 2-point conversion in the second overtime or if Brock Purdy doesn’t land on a fumble in the third, no one is going to care about silver linings when the clouds are spewing acid rain.

But, that’s not what happened, so ISU is now 1-0, exactly as it should be, and the Cyclones can honestly evaluate the game and see some easily correctable and seemingly random acts of football gods that allowed UNI to stay with them.

There were ill-timed penalties, two of which - Josh Knipfel’s helmetless ride and Johnnie Lang’s blindside block - that don’t cause you much worry given the unlikelihood there will be repeat offenses.

Then there was the UNI touchdown return on Purdy’s fumble, which looked suspiciously like a forward pass.

Sometimes the dice come up snake eyes on you. If you can leave the table with money, you just say thank you and run to the cashier.

That isn’t to explain away the day for the Cyclones. The offensive line - now perhaps without its starting center - continues to look less than stellar. The offense as a whole didn’t pack a whole lot of punch, either by its playcalling or playmakers.

So, they’ll take the extra week, even if it means pausing a season that just started.

“For us we would be foolish to even remotely put any time into our thoughts of Game 2 when it’s so early in the season and there’s so much good videotape from this last Saturday,” Campbell said. “Our learning of what we did well, what we didn’t do well — that’s players and coaches and learning a little bit more about our football team — I think we can really now go to work and just continue to pound away at ourselves.

“Especially in a game like that last Saturday where there are fundamental areas that we can just continue to improve on, I think that’s the thing that’s really exciting for all of us. You’re able to look at videotape now and say, ‘You know what, here’s the heat of the moment, here’s some of the things I really have to improve on,’ and I think this will really allow that growth to occur for us.”

The Cyclones will dissect film. The rest of us will just have to wait.

What’s another week after the last eight months?