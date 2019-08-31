MIDDLETOWN — Blake Hahn held on through lapped traffic and road the cushion to pick up the feature win Friday night in the inaugural appearance of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series at 34 Raceway.

It was Hahn's seventh career victory on the series and first with the Sprint Invaders Series. It was Hahn's third feature win of the season on the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series and pulled him within 106 points of leader Sam Hafertepe, Jr., who finished fifth in the feature.

“I just have to say, this is one of the best tracks in Iowa. We don’t normally get to race short tracks here, it’s usually all big tracks and this place is high banks and slick to a curb; you couldn’t ask for better,” Hahn said after the race.

Seth Bergman survived a heated battle with Scott Bogucki to take second place, while Robbie Price took fourth.

Altoona native Terry McCarl finished sixth, while his son, Austin McCarl, was eighth.

Burlington's Cody Wehrle was 21st, while Braydon Gaylord of Wever was 23rd.

Drake Fenton of Burlington won the mind-hauler feature race.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

360 WINGED SPRINTS

Feature results — 1. Blake Hahn; 2. Seth Bergman; 3. Scott Bogucki; 4. Robbie Price; 5. Sam Hafertepe; 6. Terry McCarl; 7. Matt Covington; 8. Austin McCarl; 9. Kaley Gharst; 10. John Carney II. B-Main winners — Hafertepe and Brayden Gaylord. Heat winners — Alex Hill, Bogucki, Cody Wehrle, Hahn and Price.

MINI-HAULERS

Feature results — 1. Drake Fenton; 2. Colton Bowman; 3. John Helenthal; 4. Brian Tipps; 5. Jim Ruble; 6. Jacob Ruble; 7. Tim Wagner. Heat winner — Tipps.