Kaleb Cochran and Lane Campbell both carded 83s to lead Southeastern Community College to a fifth place finish in the Charger Classic college men's golf tournament at Lake Bracken Country Club in Galesburg, Illinois, Thursday.

Host Carl Sandburg College won the team championship with a 325, five strokes better than runner-up Black Hawk. Highland took third with 332 strokes and was followed by Illinois Valley (337), SCC (343), Sauk Valley (344) and Bryant & Stratton (346).

Carl Sandburg sophomore Grant Campbell was medalist with a 3-over 74. Sandburg's Trace White, a freshman from Mount Pleasant, carded an 81.

Issac Moeller shot an 84 for SCC. Jake Fraise carded a 92, Jon Jarvis had a 93 and Wade Thomas had a 96.

PREP VOLLEYBALL

NO. 5 VAN BUREN SWEEPS: Fifth-ranked (Class 2A) Van Buren ran its record to 6-0 with two victories in a triangular at Winfield.

The Warriors defeated Keokuk, 21-9, 21-10, and host Winfield-Mount Union, 21-6, 21-16. Van Buren hosts West Burlington Thursday.

Winfield-Mount Union toppled Keokuk, 21-6, 21-12. Jenna Buffington led the Wolves with 10 kills in the two matches. Kayla Edwards had 18 assists. Jami Wilkerson served five aces on 18-for-20 efficiency. Melina Oepping had three aces on 12-for-13 serving and Kyndal Townsley went 7-for-7 with two aces. Madie Anderson and Edwards each had two blocks and Wilkerson, Townsley and Carlee Sloan led the W-MU defense with eight digs each.

Winfield-Mount Union (1-1) plays Prince of Peace, Wapello and West Branch at West Branch Saturday. Keokuk (0-2) hosts Burlington in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday.

NO. 6 HTC 3, DANVILLE 0: Sixth-ranked (Class 1A) Holy Trinity opened the season with a SEISC South Division sweep of Danville, 25-14, 25-18, 25-5, at Fort Madison.

Claire Pothitakis led HTC with eight kills and Kassie Randolph added six. Brooke Mueller had five kills. Bailey Hellweg finished with 12 assists and Randolph had 11. Maria Rauenbuehler led the Crusader defense with 11 digs and Randolph had 10. Avery Hopper, Katie Denning and Hellweg each had two blocks. Pothitakis served three aces and Rauenbuehler had two.

ILLINI WEST 2, BROWN COUNTY 0: Megan Harrell led the hitters with 13 kills in the Chargers' victory at Carthage, Illinois.

Illini West's Marissa Newman had five kills and Karli Artman added four. Artman added 22 assists and 12 digs. Harrell had 10 digs.

Illini West (2-0) plays Macomb, Washington (Illinois) and Byron Saturday in the Macomb Invitational at Western Illinois University in Macomb, Illinois.

PREP CROSS COUNTRY

TITANS' SHEPPARD WINS: West Hancock's Miles Sheppard won the boys individual title in the Macomb Invitational at Spring Lake Park in Macomb, Illinois.

Sheppard covered the three miles in 15 minutes, 57.3 seconds, nearly two minutes faster than runner-up Stan Melkumian of Macomb.

Macomb won the team title with 24 points. West Hancock was second at 36 points and Quincy Notre Dame and Beardstown tied for third at 87 points each.

Also running for West Hancock were Noah Stout (3rd, 18:08.60), Simeon Kyle (9th, 19:38.10), Andrew Cochran (10th, 20:01.90), Tommy Capito (13th, 20:35.80), Ethan Ufkes (19th, 21:20.10) and Dylan Adams (20th, 21:28.00).

Macomb also won the girls team title with 24 points. Quincy Notre Dame was second with 36 and Beardstown was third at 71. Macomb's Halle Evans won the individual race in 22:14.40.

West Hancock didn't have enough runners for a team score. Bailey Barber led the Titans with a sixth place finish in 23:41.60. Josi Radel was 13th in 25:20.60 and Hannah Alther was 20th in 28:37.20.

WILDCATS TAKE 4TH: Columbus High School finished fourth in the junior varsity division of the Iowa City West Earlybird Invitational.

Columbus, a Class 1A team, elected to run its varsity team in the JV race against 3A and 4A schools.

Iowa City Liberty won with 21 points. Bettendorf was second at 36, North Scott third at 94 and Columbus was fourth with 110. Wapello was sixth at 190.

Isaac Acosta led Columbus with a ninth place finished in 19:29.3. Other Wildcats were Garrett Palmer (26th, 21:39.0), Daniel Martinez (31st, 21:55.0), Freddy Vergara (35th, 21:59.6), Jesus Medrano (41st, 22:26.0), Mason Hills-Carrier (54th, 23:04.4) and Oscar Alcala (72nd, 25.36.2).

Host West won the girls JV title with 47 points. Columbus was sixth at 184. Running for Columbus were Van Iang (40th, 26:32.7), Averi Sipes (65th, 29:37.0), Esther Lian (73rd, 31:01.0), Julie Sosa (100th, 38:45.6) and Martha Garcia (101st, 38:57.6).