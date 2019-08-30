The Ballard football team will look to an experienced defense to turn its Class 3A District 8 fortunes around in 2019.

Ballard finished 2018 with a 4-5 record in its first season under co-head coaches Corey Vespestad and Kyle Howard. The Bombers picked up just one win in 3A District 8, but they were very close to finishing with three — losing by a single score to both district champion Norwalk and rival North Polk in their final two games.

“Really tough district last year — one of the best in the state,” Vespestad said. “We expect the same this year. Teams in our district are well coached, and the kids play really hard.”

In order to turn the corner Ballard will need a young offense to gel quickly.

“The biggest thing for us is experience,” Howard said. “We lost a great group of seniors last year and we’ll have a lot of youth on the field this year. Those guys just need reps.”

Junior Connor Drew returns at quarterback after throwing for 747 yards and six touchdowns and rushing for 526 yards and seven scores as a sophomore. But he has a whole new set of playmakers around him.

Gone are Skyler Noftsger (1,073 yards rushing), Reece Huen (623 yards rushing and 336 receiving) and Kegan Odden (286 receiving yards) off last years team.

Filling in at running back this season will be senior Blaine Hermann, junior Donovan Bertand and sophomore Nate Nessa. Senior Nic Edwards is the leading returning receiver with three catches for 44 yards and he will be joined by juniors Nolan Schonhorst, Brenden Kaldenberg and Hayden Bentrott and sophomores Jacob Ihle and Bryce Haessig.

Ballard will also have some new faces on the offensive line. Bombers contending for positions up front include seniors Riley Neel, Drew Van Zee, Nick Vasey and Nick Archibald; juniors Lucas Maier, Cory Hennick, Brady Ehresman and sophomore Kale Krogh.

Junior Caleb Hartsook and sophomore Ashton Hermann will compete with Drew at quarterback.

A battle-tested defense should give Ballard time to find its niche on offense.

“Defensively, we return seven starters from last year,” Vespestad said. “We’re excited about their leadership and ability to adapt to different situations.”

Junior defensive backs Sam Petersen and Mason Murphy, senior linebacker Sam Salasek and junior outside linebacker Logan Harmeyer are the top returning tacklers for the Bombers.

Petersen led Ballard with 67 tackles and he also intercepted three passes a year ago. Murphy made 46 tackles, Salasek 49 and Harmeyer 47.5 - including eight behind the line.

Edwards, Schonhorst, senior Alex Upah junior Connor Finch will also vie for time in the defensive backfield. Hartsook, senior Carson Finch and juniors Mason Askelsen and Jeremiah Wilkinson will compete at linebacker.

Askelsen had 17 tackles a year ago.

Senior Riley Davidson will anchor the defensive line after making 35 tackles in 2018. Neel, Van Zee, seniors Andrew Williams and Austin Nelson and junior Carter Bryan will also compete up front for the Bomber defense.

If the younger players can step up their coaches believe the Bombers can make some noise in the district this fall.

“There was a lot of parity in our district last year,” Howard said. “We think it will be wide open.”

But they want to take it one game at a time.

“We want our kids to get better every week,” Vespestad said. “We want to compete hard on Friday nights and continue to grow as a team throughout the season.”

Ballard hosts Boone in its opener on Aug. 30 at Rich Strouse Field in Huxley.

“The only game we’re worried about right now is our home opener against Boone on Aug. 30,” Howard said.

The Bombers travel to Carroll and Dallas Center-Grimes the next two weeks then host Winterset on Sept. 20 to close out their non-district slate. In district play Ballard goes to Gilbert on Sept. 27, hosts Bondurant-Farrar and Carlisle the next two weeks then ends the season with road games at Norwalk and North Polk.