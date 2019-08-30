South Hamilton will rely on speed, athleticism and a tough defense to make another run at the Iowa high school football playoffs in 2019.

The Hawks went 7-3 and placed second in Class 1A District 2 last season. They fell to eventual 1A state runner-up Dike-New Hartford in the opening round of the playoffs.

South Hamilton lost several starters off that talented team. But head coach Corey Klemp is pleased with the progression his younger players have made over the offseason.

“It’s exciting to watch the affects of the work these guys have put in since last season and to see how guys step in to new and/or expanded roles on the team,” Klemp said. “We’ve had a great offseason and start to the (pre-)season. Now our focus and growth is in the detail work.”

On offense South Hamilton ran for 204.7 yards and averaged 21.3 points a year ago. The Hawks only passed the ball 76 times in 2018.

South Hamilton will have junior Freddie Lewis taking over for Cole Berg at quarterback this season. Juniors Trevor Thompson and Brock Galetich will be at halfback and senior Cade Flaugh at fullback.

Thompson is the top returning rusher for the Hawks after picking up 489 yards and four touchdowns in 2018. Flaugh ran for 76 yards and one score a year ago.

The Hawk offensive line will feature seniors Jeremiah Smith and Nathan Wilson at the guard positions and junior Colton Willis at one of the tackle spots. Senior Dawson Mueggenberg and junior Nolan Martenson will battle for time at the other tackle position and juniors Ethan Young and Dom Summers will compete at center.

Seniors Brandyn Feighner and Cade Balvanz give South Hamilton experienced receivers at split end and tight end respectively. Feighner was the Hawks’ leading receiver a year ago with nine catches for 199 yards and two scores and Balvanz made four grabs for 51 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defense was South Hamilton’s biggest strength last season. The Hawks gave up just 11.8 points per game and they bring back a lot of experience on that side of the ball.

Balvanz and Wilson will be at defensive end, Willis and Smith at defensive tackle and Summers at nose guard in the Hawks’ five-man defensive front. In 2018 Summers made 37.5 tackles and recovered a fumble, Smith tallied 31 tackles and a fumble recovery and Wilson compiled 20.5 stops and four sacks.

Thompson, Flaugh and junior Lane Swenson make up the Hawk linebacker crew.

Thompson led the team in tackles a year ago with 50 and he also had two sacks. Flaugh picked up 20 tackles and a fumble recovery in 2018.

In the defensive backfield South Hamilton will have Feighner and Galetich at the two cornerback spots and junior Kyler Hodnefield at safety. Feighner delivered 36.5 tackles and an impressive five interceptions last season and Galetich recorded 24.5 stops and picked off three passes.

“We have a great group of hard-working kids with (good) overall speed and athleticism,” Klemp said. “We have tremendous leadership from the upperclassmen.”

With a strong defensive core returning South Hamilton figures to be in the 1A District 2 title race. But defending district champion South Central Calhoun brings back a lot of talent off last year’s team that ended the regular season 9-0.

“That will put them as the preseason favorite,” Klemp said. “Overall, the district is very competitive and balanced.”

South Hamilton plays South Central Calhoun on Oct. 4 at Lake City.

“The South Central Calhoun game will be a big one,” Klemp said. “However, with the RPI system, every game is vital.”

The Hawks open the season with road games at South Hardin in Eldora this Friday and at Grundy Center on Sept. 6. They host Woodward-Granger for their home opener Sept. 13 in Jewell and Manson-Northwest Webster on Sept. 20 before staring district play at Madrid on Sept. 27.

After the South Central Calhoun game the Hawks host Pocahontas Area, travel to Ogden and host Eagle Grove to close out the season.