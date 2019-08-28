There isn’t much of a better way to kick off a new season than with a win. That’s exactly what happened with the Waukee girls swimming and diving team Tuesday afternoon as they bested Des Moines Lincoln by a 100-70 final.

Waukee utilized the assitance of twenty top three finishes including six first place finishes to capture the win. Those six first place nods marked one of the better marks for a season opener that Waukee girls’ swimming has had over the past five years.

Spearheading the efforts was Jessi Wigham who captured a pair of individual first place finishes on the day. Her first top finish came in the 200 yard freestyle where she bested the field of six by capturing a time of 1:57.37, just a shade over a second off of Anna Hamling’s best time who led the Warriors last season with a mark of 1:56.66. The second individual first place finish for Wigham was in the 100 yard backstroke event. It was there that Wigham bested the field of six swimmers to earn her second first place finish of the season thanks to a time of 59.99 seconds.

There was one other individual first place finish which went to Mallory Kell. Kell topped the six swimmer 200 individual medley field thanks to a time of 2:15.30. Kell had splits of 28.56 seconds, 33.87 seconds, 40.61 seconds, and 32.26 seconds on the last leg. Kell shared in the honor of two first place finishes as she captured a second crown in the 100 yard freestyle. Her time of 55.12 seconds was nearly a full second ahead of second place for the win.

Both Wigham and Kell also had hands in first place relay events across the meet. Kell joined up with returning regional qualifiers like Sophia Hueser and anna Hamling as well as Maddi Kemp. The foursome teammed up in the 200 Yard Free Relay event and together, captured a first place time of 1:43.83, nearly two full seconds off of the season best time for the Warriors last season. Both Wingham and Kell teammed up with Maia Bumgardner and Maddi Kemp to create an unstoppable 400 Yard Free Relay group. The foursome came together to clock in a time of 3:43.91 which placed first out of six entries and was nearly a full two seconds ahead of second place.

Other big finishers for the Warriors included Maia Bumgardner who captured a pair of top three finishes herself. Bumgardner fell just a second off of first place in the 500 Yard Freestyle event, clocking in a second place time of 5:39.51. Bumgardner also clocked in a third place time of 2:06.02 in the 200 Yard Freestyle event. Maddi Kemp, along with helping out the relay side of things, picked up a second place finish herself in the 200 with a finishing time of 2:02.51. Kemp also picked up a third place finish in the 100 Yard Butterfly thanks to a time of 1:03.10.

Alexa Wurth picked up a pair of third place finishes in the 100 Yard Backstroke (1:04.99) and the 200 Yard Individual Medley (2:24.22).