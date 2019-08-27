After becoming an all-time great withing the world of Dallas Center-Grimes High School volleyball, Dakota Miles continues to stun the volleyball scene, this time at the collegiate level.

Over the course of a four game tournament August 23-24 in Rockford Illinois, facing two nationally ranked NJCAA teams in the process, Miles and the DMACC Bears went 2-2. They captured wins over Carl Sandburg College (3-2) and eighth ranked Harper College (3-0) while falling to second ranked division two Parkland College (0-3) and Glen Oaks Community College (2-3).

Right away Miles made her presence known within the Bears organization. The newly minted college freshman totaled 80 digs for the tournament. In her first match played, Miles totaled 34 digs against Carl Sandburg College as they took three out of five sets 29-27, 25-20, and 16-14.

In DMACC’s win over Harper College, Miles topped the Bears in digs with 22 as DMACC swept in three straight sets 25-18, 25-22, and 25-16. In DMACC’s loss to Glen Oaks Community College, Miles produced 24 digs and even tacked on two ace serves in the process.

Miles and the DMACC volleyball team is now 2-2 to open up the 2019-20 season and will continue their early season run on August 28 as they travel to Ottumwa to battle Indian Hills Community College.