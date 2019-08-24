After scoring a touchdown at Jack Trice Stadium on Friday evening, Tobby Givler raced across the field with the same energy that he had sprinted into the end zone for a touchdown a moment earlier. In one motion, he leaped and high-fived his mother with palpable enthusiasm that showed through smiles on the faces of those around him.

“It’s been an awesome day,” Givler said afterwards.

The Des Moines high school student was one of 62 special needs children who spent their Friday at Jack Trice Stadium as a part of Victory Day, an annual tradition at Iowa State that allows kids to have fun, interact with players, and, as Givler energetically demonstrated, take a handoff from quarterback Brock Purdy and run for a touchdown against 11 Cyclone defenders.

Givler and the other participants went through football drills — tackling dummies, throwing practice, and the like — but Givler’s favorite moment was right after he scored, when he spiked the ball and then flexed, a celebration he practiced with the ISU player he was paired with for the day, freshman Drake Nettles.

It was Givler’s second year participating, and his mother, Mary, said once he found out he would be returning, he was excited.

“It’s neat because it’s giving them an experience of something that they’re probably never going to be able to experience. And we get to see behind-the-scenes, and it’s a fun thing for them. And to see the players just be little kids with them, that’s what makes it fun,” Mary said.

The entire ISU football team, plus the band and cheer team, helped with the event, and they seemed to have almost as much fun as the kids. When each special needs kid scored their touchdown and uniquely celebrated — throwing the ball through the goalposts, doing a handstand, wiggling on the ground — the players gathered around them with matching enthusiasm; they even carried a few kids on their shoulders.

The Cyclones weren’t afraid to enjoy the mock scrimmage. Starting defensive end JaQuan Bailey and linebacker Mike Rose ‘played’ cornerback on one touchdown run, double-teaming tight end Chase Allen, who lined up at wide receiver. On another, Rose guarded offensive lineman Julian Good-Jones, playing the part of a wideout.

The defense dove and missed tackle after tackle as each ball-carrier ran 20 yards into the end zone for a score, and the Cyclones were quick to congratulate the kid on finding pay dirt.

“Our (players), you see the smiles on their face, and I think it’s a really powerful night for our guys,” ISU coach Matt Campbell said.

It’s an especially meaningful day for junior linebacker Jake Hummel, whose older brother is autistic.

“I know how important it is to these kids, because my brother’s gone through stuff like this. It means a lot to them, and I love to be a part of it. It’s really special,” he told the Tribune.

Hummel’s favorite part was playing the role of ‘lead-blocker’ for the kid he was paired with, and then watching the ensuing touchdown celebration.

“It brings the purity of the game back to it. Just having pure fun, having no regard to responsibility, just enjoying yourself. It’s awesome. Awesome to see,” Hummel told the Tribune.

Victory Day 2019. pic.twitter.com/OSPvImqeOK

— Hayes Gardner (@HayesGardner) August 23, 2019

Victory Day is a tradition that Campbell and his staff brought with them from Toledo to Ames, and Friday was its fourth rendition. Campbell was first approached about the idea several years ago by a high school football coach in Michigan who ran the event at his school.

Campbell watched a video of their event and then, struck by the sincerity of the coach’s pitch, decided to adopt the idea at Toledo.

“There was no trying to make any money off of it, there was no trying to get on ESPN,” Campbell said. “It was sincere, it was honest, and it was really powerful.”

In less than a week, Jack Trice Stadium will be the scene for ISU’s season opener against Northern Iowa. A highly anticipated season of Cyclone football — rife with expectation — will begin, and fans hope to see a team fully prepared for the big stage.

But for a night, that same field belonged to 62 special needs kids, and the players, who acted as kids themselves.

“It gives us a break from all the seriousness with camp, and kind of put our own lives in perspective,” Hummel told the Tribune. “It’s awesome.”