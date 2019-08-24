It had all been relatively easy for Thomas Pollard. He’d trained hard in high school, earning Gatorade Athlete of the Year honors three times and winning the 2014 Class 3A individual state cross-country title while leading Gilbert to its first team state championship.

That success continued during his redshirt freshman season at Iowa State, when he was named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year. He put together a tremendous rookie campaign and helped ISU reach its first NCAA Championships in seven years, where he took 45th place overall.

His successes mounted and mounted. Then came the chest pain.

Really, it had always been there. A soft, occasional discomfort he felt starting in 10th or 11th grade. It perturbed him, but nothing more.

Slowly, though, the annoyance evolved into a pain that became worse and worse, until it reached a breaking point in the fall of 2017.

“That was a miserable fall,” he told the Ames Tribune of his sophomore cross-country season. “I was still happy to help out the team any way I could. There were some races where I definitely didn’t help them out. It was kind of embarrassing.”

The pain increased and with it came fevers, headaches and a cough. He sought medical attention, and in January 2018, Pollard announced that doctors finally diagnosed him with histoplasmosis, a lung infection. They then diagnosed him with pericarditis and a pericardial effusion, essentially an inflammation in the lining around his heart.

Suddenly, the former state champion and Big 12 standout was sidelined.

In dealing with the lung and heart conditions, Pollard could not elevate his heart rate at all. The star runner started 2018 with four months of inactivity.

“It felt like I was taking six or seven pills a day,” he told the Tribune.

That spring and summer he slowly got his legs under him as his health improved. First, it was a 15-minute run once a week and then it was a couple runs each week.

“It was really hard on him because, I think it made him realize, so is your identity Thomas the runner or Thomas the person?” Iowa State athletic director Jamie Pollard, Thomas’s father, told the Tribune. “And it made him have to stop and really think about what really matters.”

By the end of the summer, he had eliminated the lung and heart conditions and could begin training again. He hoped to run cross-country during the 2018 season, but the injury bug bit him. Trying to train after taking so much time off, small injuries piled up, slowing him until eventually his hip kept him from competing that year.

Pollard got back on the track this past spring and even scored at the Big 12 track championships in the 10,000 and 5-000 meter races, but he still wasn’t back to full strength. Now, he feels like he’s back — and without any pain in his chest.

“It’s so nice to just put all that stuff in the past,” he told the Tribune. “For awhile, I’d get nervous. You feel a sensation there and you start to wonder. But nothing, and I’ve been completely healthy with respect to that.”

When Thomas would go on long runs this summer, Jamie would join by biking with him. ISU’s longtime AD saw how trying the entire process was on Thomas, but now sees an invigorated runner.

“I think it also re-energized him because it made him realize how much he really is committed to running as a sport,” he told the Tribune. “This is kind of his redemption tour.”

It could be a grand tour. The Cyclones have a loaded team and are among the top squads in the country: last year they placed seventh in the nation.

Pollard, now a redshirt junior, will serve as a captain this year, alongside the 2018 Big 12 Cross-Country Men’s Runner of the Year in senior Edwin Kurgat, a five-time All-American.

“He’s really pumped up about it,” Jamie Pollard told the Tribune of Thomas. “Mainly because the team is going to be really good. Really good. When he came here, that was one of the main reasons he came here, he wanted to be a part of something.”

When Thomas sat out with injury, the most trying aspect was feeling unhelpful. Sure, he did his best to be a supportive teammate, but he knew that he wasn’t scoring points for his team or even pushing anyone in practice.

“You can be a good teammate, but it’s not the same as actually being out there, doing the workouts with them, training with them, traveling to meets,” he told the Tribune.

His time off did give him a chance to appreciate his health and also appreciate his experience as a student-athlete at ISU. He’s taking that new perspective into the 2019 cross-country season, which could be a big one for the Cyclones.

“I love this place, so I definitely don’t take it for granted,” he told the Tribune. “Definitely enjoying every moment, and hopefully can make the most of the time I have left as a student-athlete here, and see what we can do.”