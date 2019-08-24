COLUMBUS JUNCTION — While most Iowa high school football players enjoyed a night off, the Columbus Wildcats were getting after it in a Week Zero game at the John Currie Sports Complex Friday night.

It just didn't go quite as planned.

Cardinal rolled up 339 yards total offense and blanked Columbus, 38-0. The final 15 minutes and 42 seconds were played with a continuous clock.

Cardinal "didn't really show much outside of what they did last year," first-year Columbus head coach Tyler Kibbee said. "They had a junior class that stepped up and are now seniors and they did a phenomenal job. They added a couple wrinkles here and there. They've got a quarterback (Maddux Jones) that's a sophomore and he did a phenomenal job throwing the ball. Honestly, they just played better."

Jones completed 14 of 29 attempts for 190 yards and two touchdowns. He was not intercepted. Jones directed a touchdown on the Comets' first drive.

Columbus took the opening kickoff and earned two first downs before stalling at its own 46-yard line. The Comets blocked Tucker Bright's punt and took over at the 30. Seven plays later, Jones flipped a six-yard pass to Jarrett Rea to put Cardinal on the scoreboard. Christian Bowman kicked the first of his five extra points with 7:28 remaining in the first quarter.

The Comets scored twice in the second period. Keegan Anderson intercepted a Bawi Uk pass and sprinted 40 yards for a touchdown with 10:15 left in the first half. Jones made it 21-0 when he passed 57 yards to Josh Courtney with 5:58 remaining in the half.

Cardinal scored twice in less than a minute in the third quarter. Gabe Reyes ran for a six-yard TD with 4:35 remaining in the quarter. Bright fumbled the ensuing kickoff and Cardinal's Ian Liles covered the ball at the Columbus 29.

Jones tossed incomplete, but Reyes then ran off his right tackle, cut back left and raced to the end zone. Bowman's kick made it 35-0 with 3:42 left in the third quarter. The clock ran continuously the rest of the way.

Bowman took the score to its final with a 29-yard field goal in the fourth quarter. Bowman had missed on two earlier field goal attempts.

Reyes finished with 96 yards on 18 carries and he added 20 more yards on three receptions.

Junior running back/linebacker Will Schwab was the Wildcats' workhorse. He pounded the Cardinal line 29 times, gaining 93 yards. He had one catch for 10 yards and he recovered a Cardinal fumble in the first quarter.

"Will Schwab put in a great summer," Kibbee said. "We had a group of maybe 12 to 16 core players this summer that were really putting the work in. They were getting after it. We learned what we wanted to do and learned who we wanted to be. (Schwab) was one of our great leaders. That's why he got nominated for captain. He's got it between the ears."

Columbus finished with 176 yards total offense. Uk completed three of 15 passes for 57 yards. He was picked twice. Uk gained 16 yards on seven carries and Bright added 10 yards on two attempts. Bright added a 40-yard reception in the second quarter.

On his team's passing game, Kibbee said, "We gotta make sure we're picking up pressure. There are times we looked really good and there are times when we didn't."

The Wildcats host Highland Friday.

"Highland had a group of seniors that just graduated and were really talented," Kibbee said. "They were one round from making the (UNI) Dome" for the state semifinals. "They changed their offense up. They'll probably come out in a single wing and be looking to run heavy. We've got to stop their quarterback. He's very talented. Overall they're a young team."

;CARD;COL

First downs;12;9

Rushes-yards;31-149;39-119

Passing yards;190;57

Comp-Att-Int;14-29-0;3-15-2

Total offense;339;176

Fumbles-lost;3-1;1-1

Punts-average;1-35;6-29

Penalties-yards;7-60;7-55

Scoring by quarters

Cardinal;7;14;14;3;—;35

Columbus;0; 0; 0;0;—; 0



Scoring

Cardinal — Jarrett Rea, 6 pass from Maddux Jones (Christian Bowman kick.

Cardinal — Keegan Atkinson, 40 interception return (Bowman kick)

Cardinal — Josh Courtney, 57 pass from Jones (Bowman kick)

Cardinal — Gabe Reyes, 6 run (Bowman kick)

Cardinal — Reyes, 29 run (Bowman kick)

Cardinal — Bowman, 29 field goal

Individual statistics

RUSHING: Cardinal — Jones 6-38, Reyes 18-96. Columbus — Will Schwab 29-93, Bawi Uk 7-16, Tucker Bright 2-10.

PASSING: Cardinal — Jones 14-29-0-190. Columbus — Uk 3-15-2-57.

RECEIVING: Cardinal — Reyes 3-20, Rea 2-10, Landon Becker 1-35, Courtney 4-102, Bowman 2-43, Blaine Bryant 1-6, Ajack Nuge 1-9. Columbus — Jonathan Gonzalez 1-7, Bright 1-40, Schwab 1-10.