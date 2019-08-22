A battle-tested roster should help Colo-NESCO become a more competitive football team in 2019.

After going 20-10 from 2014-2017, the Royals slipped to a 1-9 record a year ago, placing seventh in 8-man District 5 with a 1-6 district mark. But they bring back several bodies that played varsity a year ago, and will look for several younger players to turn the corner.

“We are returning a lot of starters and letterwinners,” Colo-NESCO head coach Josh Nessa said. “We will have some experience — a lot of younger players that struggled at times last year look a lot more experienced and have gained essential skills and football smarts. This is a great group of kids and they a lot of fun to coach.”

Colo-NESCO will run out of a double-tight end formation. The Royals will look to pound their opposition on the ground and mix in some play-action passing.

Junior Brandon Roberts is back at quarterback. Roberts completed 30 of 70 passes for 349 yards and three touchdowns and ran for 192 yards and four scores last season.

On the offensive line, Colo-NESCO will have senior Jackson Shaw and juniors Kaleb Ruffcorn and Tanner Ingle. Junior Parker Ryan, sophomore Andrew Tschantz and junior Trevor Burg will be at the end positions.

In 2018, Ryan made a 38-yard touchdown reception, Tschantz had one catch for eight yards and Burg made one grab for 11 yards.

The Royals must replace leading rusher Kelly Gray (655 yards and nine touchdowns) off last year’s team. But senior fullback Francis Bower ran for 566 yards and six scores a year ago and sophomore tailback Andrew Grover picked up 240 yards and four touchdowns as a freshman.

On defense, Colo-NESCO will use a 4-2-2 against running teams and a 3-2-3 versus teams running out of the spread.

Bower and Burg will be at linebacker, Grover could play either linebacker or defensive back and Ingle could see time either at defensive end or linebacker. Bower led Colo-NESCO in tackles a year ago with 78.5, Burg made 9.5 stops, Grover had 33 tackles and Ingle finished with 6.5 stops.

Sophomore Kenny Cutler will man a defensive end spot and Ruffcorn and Shaw will fill the middle of the defensive line. Shaw made four tackles a year ago.

Roberts and Tschantz will be in the defensive backfield for Colo-NESCO. Roberts was the team’s second-leading tackler last year with 57.5 and he added one interception.

“I think our starters will be pretty tough — our young players will have to fill in some important positions and be ready as solid backups and on special teams,” Nessa said. “We don’t have a lot of depth on both sides of the ball. Staying healthy is essential for us this year. Injuries really hurt us last year, but let our younger players gain a lot of experience and playing time they normally wouldn’t have gotten.”

Colo-NESCO won’t have an easy road in 8-man District 5.

“I think that AGWSR, Gladbrook-Reinbeck and Collins-Maxwell all look to be pretty tough, returning a lot of good players,” Nessa said. “If I had to pick one, I would have to say AGWSR. They have a solid coaching staff with a lot of experience and were solid last year with young players.”

Colo-NESCO hosts AGWSR on Sept. 20, travels to Collins-Maxwell on Sept. 27 and hosts Gladbrook-Reinbeck on Oct. 25 to close out the season. The Royals’ other district games are at Twin Cedars on Sept. 13, at Meskwaki on Oct. 4, at home against Melcher-Dallas on Oct. 11 and at Baxter Oc.t 18.

In non-district play, Colo-NESCO faces off against HLV, Central City and Montezuma.

“Looking back on last season, some of the key games that really could have improved our record and possibly given us some momentum were the Baxter, Twin Cedars, and Melcher-Dallas games,” Nessa said. “They were close ones and had a few things gone differently, it could have tipped in our favor.”

In 2018, Colo-NESCO lost to Twin Cedars by one score, and Baxter and Melcher-Dallas by two scores. The Royals want to turn the tide in some of those close games to get a few more notches in the win column this fall.

“Goals for the season include improvement of skills, character, mental toughness and leadership,” Nessa said. “We will also work very hard to return to a winning season. We have a tough schedule so it will be challenging, but rewarding.”

Colo-NESCO opens the season early. They host old rival HLV on Aug. 23 in Colo.