ISU ranked in preseason top-25 for first time since 1978

The last time Iowa State was ranked in the Associated Press preseason top-25, its head coach wasn't even born. The 41-year streak ended Monday.

ISU is ranked No. 21 in the AP Top 25 to start the season, which is the first time since 1978. The Cyclones finished 8-4 that season — Earle Bruce was the head coach — and was ranked No. 19 going into bowl season.

In each of the last two seasons when ISU won eight games, it was ranked in the AP Top 25. The Cyclones were rated in the final five weeks of the regular season last year and were in the top-25 for three weeks in 2017, peaking at No. 14.

Oklahoma (No. 4) and Texas (No. 10) are the other two Big 12 teams in the top-25. Iowa, which plays at ISU on Sept. 14, is No. 20.

ISU kicks off its season against Northern Iowa on Aug. 31 in Jack Trice Stadium (11 a.m./FS1).