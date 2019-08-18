BELOIT, Wis. — Justin Jones had two hits and scored two runs as the Burlington Bees beat the Beloit Snappers 6-5 on Saturday.

Burlington started the scoring in the first inning when Livan Soto scored on a groundout and Jordyn Adams scored on an error.

After Burlington added a run in the second on a single by Soto, the Snappers tied the game in the third inning when Marcos Brito scored on a wild pitch and Joseph Pena scored on a single and Nick Osborne hit an RBI double.

The Bees took the lead for good in the fifth when Adams scored when a runner was caught stealing.

Beloit saw its comeback attempt come up short after Devin Foyle hit an RBI triple and then scored on a sacrifice fly by Osborne in the eighth to cut the Burlington lead to 6-5.

Eduardo Del Rosario (3-1) got the win with 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Beloit starter Aiden McIntyre (3-9) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Max Schuemann singled twice, also stealing two bases for the Snappers.