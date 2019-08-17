Point to a position on the field, and there’s a good chance Gabe Ante has played it. He started in the secondary as a sophomore, wide receiver as a junior, and played snaps at running back both seasons. In his youth, he played all over the field — quarterback, defensive line, you name it.

The only position the 5-foot-11, 180-pound senior hasn’t played, in fact, is offensive line. That may remain the only spot where he hasn’t lined up.

“Play O-Line? I don’t know about that. I leave that to my guys. They’re pretty good down there,” Ante said at Ames football’s media day on Saturday.

That’s just as well. He’s a jack-of-all trades as an offensive tool and the Little Cyclones will use him as such this season.

Last year, he finished either first or second for the Little Cyclones in receiving yards (1st; 460), rushing yards (2nd; 139) and passing yards (2nd; 90). Those yards through the air came on a handful of trick plays. He completed 3-of-3 passes for two touchdowns and a passer rating of 572.0; for those curious, that was the highest rating among any Class 4A passer with multiple attempts.

“Gabe, he’s a special guy,” senior offensive lineman Bryan Cortes said. “He’s got it all. Put him at receiver, he’ll run and burn somebody. Put him at running back, he’ll knock someone down, throw him the pass for him to throw to someone else, he’ll bomb it about 50 yards.”

Senior Jonah Strawhacker, who caught a 46-yard touchdown pass from Ante last season and totaled 368 yards on the year, played with Ante when they were growing up, and he remembers their sixth grade team.

“He was basically our whole offense. We’d just hand it off to him and he’d go and score a touchdown for us,” Strawhacker said.

Ante won’t be the Little Cyclones’ entire offense this year. They have plenty of returning offensive weapons including senior quarterback Cooper Downs, Strawhacker, wide receiver Nate Withers and running back Kavon Domond, but Ante will certainly be right in the thick of the offense. His role is yet to be totally determined, but he is likely to play both slot and running back, as he did a year ago.

“Gabe will be a big part of what we do,” Ames coach Bruce Vertanen said.

The Little Cyclone offense figures to be the team’s strength this year, and Ante will be a reliable weapon to turn to. He’s as sturdy and tough to bring down as he is elusive.

“Gabe’s really versatile. You can give him the ball in any way, and he’ll just find ways to give you yards,” Downs said.

Ante likes his role in the slot, and he should make life difficult on linebackers and cornerbacks trying to match his stride.

“When you play slot, there’s a lot of options for different types of routes and stuff like that, so running different types of routes is really fun, and I consider myself a decent route-runner, so it’ll be fun,” Ante said.

As Ames heads into the 2019 season — it kicks off at the UNI Dome on Aug. 30 against Cedar Falls — Ante will surely be a key factor for the Ames offense.

“That guy is insane,” Cortes said. “He’s a great player to watch and play with.”