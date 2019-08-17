

One could almost write the same story as last year regarding the Peru State volleyball schedule. All it would need would be a few minor tweaks.



The 2019 schedule has a little different look, but is eerily similar in terms of the number of top-ranked opponents and the start of the season being on the road. However, there is one striking difference and that is the number of home contests that the Bobcats will have this fall. Peru State will have 12 home contests in addition to a tournament they are hosting.



The first nine games of the season are on the road. There are five pre-season ranked teams with two in the conference thus meaning those will be played twice.



Peru State will face its first ranked opponent on Wednesday, August 21, when they travel to Fremont to face the Midland Warriors at 7 p.m. Midland is preseason ranked eighth.



Following the Midland contest, the Bobcats will be participating in the KCAC Fall Fling in Hutchinson, Kan., on August 23 and 24. This is a different tournament than the previous season where the 'Cats will be facing off against four different Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference (KCAC) teams.



The Bobcats' next tournament will be the GoSarpy.com Labor Day Tournament, hosted by Bellevue University, which will be competed on August 30 and 31 in Bellevue. In that tournament, the 'Cats will face #23 Westmont College from California.



The following weekend, Peru State will be at home hosting its own Bobcat Fall Classic on September 6 and 7. There will be teams from five different states in the event. The Bobcats will face teams from four of those states with their first game coming against Mount Marty College of Yankton, S.D., at 3 p.m. on Friday.



The official home opener is the following week on Sept. 10 when the Bobcats host Graceland (Iowa) at 7 p.m. This will also be the first Heart of America Athletic Conference (Heart) match-up for 2019.



This is the second year that the Heart will have divisional play. Peru State will play the other teams in the North Division on a home-and-away basis and then play each team in the South Division one time for a total of 18 conference matches.



There are two Heart teams ranked in the preseason. The 'Cats will host #17 Central Methodist (Mo.) on September 14 at 11 a.m. Later, on October 4, the Bobcats will host Grand View who will start the season at third in the NAIA Coaches' Poll.



The other preseason ranked opponent is Bellevue. The 22nd-ranked Bruins will be in the AWAC on Oct. 1 at 7 p.m.



Senior Recognition Day is planned for Saturday, November 2, at 1 p.m. when the Mount Mercy (Iowa) Mustangs visit the AWAC.



The Heart post-season tournament will feature the top teams from the conference and will begin on November 9.



The coaches and 20 players have begun their preseason practices and are working toward their showdown with Midland on Aug. 21.



The complete schedule follows or you can go to the Peru State athletic website at: http://bit.ly/2Z5KHZi

