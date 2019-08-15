CLINTON — J.D. Osborne hit a three-run home run in the third inning, and Remey Reed allowed just four hits over five innings as the Clinton LumberKings beat the Burlington Bees 7-1 on Wednesday.

The home run by Osborne capped a four-run inning and gave the LumberKings a 4-0 lead after Thomas Jones hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Following the big inning, the Bees cut into the deficit in the next half-inning when Justin Jones hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Nonie Williams.

Reed (3-1) allowed one run while striking out four to pick up the win.

Hector Yan (4-5) went four innings, allowing four runs and four hits in the Midwest League game. He also struck out six and walked two.