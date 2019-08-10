Ballard volleyball is looking to get back on the right track under the direction of coach Morgan Bennett in 2019.

After the talented twin tandem of Olivia and Ana Vier led Ballard to a 40-22 record over the 2016 and 2017 seasons, the Bombers slumped to a 5-23 record a year ago. Ballard was inexperienced last season, with three sophomores, a freshman and an exchange student leading the team in kills.

This season, the Bombers will be led by a deep junior class. Bennett is hoping an added year of experience will help her players step up and catch their foes off guard.

“I am looking forward to watching these girls learn and grow throughout the year,” Bennett said. “My main goal for this season is to have the girls come in the gym and improve each day.”

Bennett comes to Ballard after spending the past three seasons as a varsity assistant at Ogden. She also has middle school and AAU coaching experience at both Ogden and Boone.

“I am very excited to be taking over this program,” Bennett said. “I am looking forward to getting to know the players, their parents, and learning more about the community. I want to be a part of building this program to its full potential. This will be a great opportunity as a first-time head coach to build and grow from the ground up.”

Making the game fun is one of Bennett's top priorities in trying to build the program back up.

“One of the biggest keys to having a successful season this year will be to have the girls learn to love the game again,” Bennett said. “A positive atmosphere and a positive mind will help build momentum throughout the season.”

She also wants everyone involved.

“I want each player to know what their role is and why they are an important piece of the puzzle,” Bennett said. “Once that has been established, everything else will fall into place and success will follow.”

Bennett knows the Raccoon River Conference will be tough. Winterset and Carlisle bring back a lot of talent and Bondurant-Farrar and Carroll — the top two teams in the conference year — won't be easy outs despite losing a lot of experience.

“We've got some tough teams in our conference,” Bennett said. “We will have a lot of tough opponents this year and I'm looking forward to seeing how we will compete. It will be fun to see if we can catch a few teams sleeping on us and surprise them this season.”

Junior outside hitter Carley Wilson, junior setter Brynna Huen and sophomore outside hitter Ava Ashworth will be the team leaders for Ballard, according to Bennett. Wilson accounted for 120 kills and 105 digs in 2018, Huen had 113 assists and 50 digs and Ashworth 62 kills and 34 digs.

Ballard opens the season Aug. 27 at home against Pella.