For the magical season that has been Van Meter baseball, there has now come accolades at the highest level. After capturing their second summer state baseball title in program history, three Bulldog stars earned Iowa Print Sports Writers Association All-State honors.

Those individuals would be none other than juniors Brett Berg and Anthony Potthoff along with sophomore Jacob Blomgren. Berg and Potthoff earned their way onto the second team All-State list while Blomgren came in as a member of the Class 2A third-team All-State.

Arguably a first-team selection, Brett Berg tied for third in all of Class 2A with 60 hits on the season. His 53 total RBI’s were second in Class 2A only to Trevor Boge of North Linn while his .536 batting average was third behind Brock Farley of Denver and Jake Hilmer of North Linn. Berg was also top five or better in Class 2A in slugging (fifth at .786) and on-base percentage (third at .629). As for the state tournament itself, the stage was perfect for the junior who put out five hits and drove in four runs total.

Anthony Potthoff was the other second-team All-State selection for the Bulldogs. Along with allowing just seven hits while striking out five batters in the Class 2A title game, the junior also produced at the plate batting .400 with four hits and two runs driven in for the tournament. For the season as a whole, Potthoff tossed 50 strikeouts through just over 47 innings of work. Opponents had a hard time hitting off the junior with a .203 average total. Inside the batter’s box, Potthoff hit .407 with 48 total hits and crossed the plate 50 times (sixth-best in Class 2A).

For the sophomore standout Jacob Blomgren, his season was pretty outstanding as well with a .371 batting average and eight total multi-hit games under his belt. The sophomore struck for 36 hits on the season and his 53 RBI’s tied with teammate Brett Berg for the third-best mark in all of Class 2A. Blomgren slugged .588 while earning his way on the base-paths at a clip of .465. During the state tournament, Blomgren was a huge help in the win as he struck for three hits and drove in five runs, one of the highest marks in the 2019 state tournament.

It’s been one of the more remarkable seasons to date for Van Meter baseball and now, Berg, Potthoff, and Blomgren get to share another accolade together for their great efforts in the 2019 season.