CEDAR RAPIDS — Wander Javier hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Cedar Rapids Kernels to a 3-2 win over the Burlington Bees on Saturday at Perfect Game Field.

The home run by Javier scored Spencer Steer and Gilberto Celestino to give the Kernels a 3-1 lead.

In the top of the seventh, Burlington cut into the lead on a wild pitch that scored Ryan Vega.

J.T. Perez (2-2) got the win in relief while Burlington starter Robinson Pina (4-6) took the loss in the Midwest League game.

Vega homered and singled, scoring two runs for the Bees.

Cedar Rapids improved to 11-4 against Burlington this season.