For the second straight summer, Ashley Joens is a gold medalist.

The rising Iowa State sophomore was a late addition to the Team USA’s U19 team, which competed in the FIBA World Cup in Bangkok, Thailand. Joens and Team USA (7-0) topped Australia (5-2) 74-70 in overtime on Sunday to take gold.

Joens spent last summer with USA’s U18 team, playing in the FIBA Americas Women’s Championship and becoming the first Cyclone to win gold with USA Basketball.

Coming off the bench for Team USA this summer, she averaged 9.4 minutes and 1.9 points per game.

Joens started all 35 games for ISU last season and earned a spot on the Big 12’s All-Freshman team, averaging 11.7 points and 5.0 rebounds.