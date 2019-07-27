Randy Mauro has been coaching a long time. Thirty-two years, to be exact. He’s spent the last 10 summers coaching girls with the All Iowa Attack, and also spent time as a boys’ assistant at Dowling Catholic and Des Moines Lincoln.

But this summer, he saw something he’d never seen before.

“I told the kids, it’s amazing what they did,” he said. “I don’t remember anything like it in my long tenure as a coach.”

The Ames-based Attack 16U team he coached opened the season on April 6 in Omaha, playing up against 17U competition. They dropped two games that day, including one to the Attack’s 17U team.

“That was the last game we lost all season,” Mauro said.

The Attack strung together an incredible 37-game winning streak, sweeping each tournament they attended from April to July. They won the three major Elite Youth Basketball League (EYBL) tournaments — in Virginia, Indianapolis and Nike Nationals in Chicago — for a rare Triple Crown of sorts.

They dominated, defeating top teams in running clock (20-point lead) fashion.

“Just a group that got on a roll,” Mauro said. “They played well together. Unselfish would be a good way to describe them. We had it all.”

The team was comprised of nine players from across Iowa, including three in the Ames area. Rising Ames juniors Caroline Waite and Ashley Iiams started for the squad, while rising Gilbert sophomore Ava Hawthorne played up with the team, coming off the bench.

“Ava really grew up a lot during the summer,” Mauro said. “She became a lot tougher and had some huge, huge games down the stretch.”

Waite, who averaged 20 points per game for the Little Cyclones last year, was instrumental for the team as a point guard and earned MVP honors at Nike Nationals in Chicago, the largest event of the summer.

“Caroline Waite was fantastic all year,” Mauro said. “She’s like a coach on the floor. She knows everything that we run, she knows how to get them into it without me having to yell it out.

“She knows how to set herself up, she knows how to set her teammates up.”

Waite’s favorite part of the summer was undoubtedly winning Nike Nationals.

“That feeling, I’ll never forget it,” she said. “It was just a great feeling. Super happy. Everyone was excited, jumping around. Nothing can compare to that.”

Toward the end of the summer, the Attack’s 17U team lost a couple of players. Caitlin Clark, one of the top rising seniors in the country, spent her July with the USA U19 team, and Iowa commit Shateah Wetering suffered an injury.

So, Iiams was called up to join the 17U team and, led by ISU commits Aubrey Joens and Kylie Feuerbach, the team advanced to its third-straight Nike Nationals championship game.

The 16U team kept chugging along, winning 10 games without Iiams.

“That’s saying a whole lot because Ashley is darned good,” Mauro said.

Part of the 16U’s success came because of their training counterpart. The 16U team often scrimmaged the 17U team — chock-full of older girls with high-major Division I offers — which prepared it for the other elite competition.

Waite also pointed to the team’s cohesion as a reason for their extensive winning streak.

“Everyone wants success for everyone else, and we don’t care who makes a shot, as long as someone does, and everyone is just so happy for each other,” she said. “We all love each other, we all get along. We love playing. I think that’s really what helped us win.”

The Attack put together a terrific summer, leaving plenty of talented teams in their wake. They were seeded No. 1 at Nike Nationals, and answered the bell, winning the quarterfinals, semifinals and finals in blowouts.

“The bigger the game,” Mauro said, “the better they performed.”