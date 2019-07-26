Incoming Nebraska basketball freshman Yvan Ouedraogo will represent France in the European U18 Championships beginning this weekend in Volos, Greece.

Ouedraogo, a 6-foot-9, 260-pound forward from Bordeaux, France, was chosen as one of the 12 team members as France begins pool play on Saturday. The French team is in Group C and will battle Slovenia (Sat., 6:30 a.m.), Greece (Sun., 1:30 p.m.) and Latvia (Mon., 8:45 a.m.) in pool play. The round of 16 begins on Wednesday and the finals take place on Sunday, Aug. 3. All of the tournament games will be available online at https://www.youtube.com/user/FIBAWorld/.

This past season, Ouedraogo played in 26 games for Centre Fédéral de Basketball, which is a program in the top amateur league in France. Despite turning 17 in March, he averaged 5.4 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. Ouedraogo was also selected for the Adidas Next Generation Tournament in the U18 Division, averaging 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds against some of Europe’s top youth competition, including a nine-point, 10-rebound performance.

He has also represented France in international competition, including the 2018 FIBA U16 European Championships, where he averaged 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. He finished second on the team in both scoring and rebounding to help France to a fourth-place finish. He had a pair of double-doubles in the tournament, including a 23-point, 15-rebound performance in a win over Serbia in the quarterfinals and a 14-point, 15-carom effort against Estonia in the group phrase.