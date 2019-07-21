In the top of the fifth inning, and the score tied at 3-3, Grant Carlson ripped a line drive double that scored two runs as the Post 100 Seniors defeated top seeded David City in a 7-6 thriller on Saturday, July 20, at North Bend.

Syracuse got on the board first when Jake Gorton reached on an error that scored Andrew Thompson in the top of the second inning.

Syracuse added to it’s lead when Sam Goering nailed a one out double followed by a line drive single from Wil McCoy. David City threw the ball away and Goering reached home as McCoy advanced to second.

McCoy later scored on a error and Syracuse led 3-0 heading into the bottom of the third.

David City was trailing 3-2 in the bottom of the fourth and tied the game when Kraci scored on an a error with two outs.

With the score tied 3-3, in the top of the fifth and two runners on, Carlson smacked a two RBI double to center field and Syracuse led 5-3.

Thompson drove a pitch to right field for a single that advanced Carlson to third with one out.

Izaak Prater hit a fly ball to center and Carlson tagged to score and at the end of the fifth the Post 100 Seniors led 6-3.

In the top of the sixth McCoy scored Gorton on a sacrifice fly to right field to give Syracuse a four run lead.

David City scored two runs in the bottom of the sixth and Syracuse led 7-5.

In the bottom of the seventh, David City had the bases loaded and two outs. After a walk, David City trailed by one.

On a 2-2 count, Stara hit a ground ball to Brandon Cavanaugh, who flipped it to first for the out, and Syracuse held on to get the win.

Max Brammier got the win for Syracuse. Brammier allowed six hits, three runs, two earned, and struck out eight in five innings pitched.

Carlson got the save in two innings of work and allowed four hits and three runs.

Jakub got the loss for David City. Jakub threw three innings and allowed two hits, three runs, one earned and walked three.

Syracuse scored seven runs on eight hits. David City scored six runs on 10 hits.

Sam Goering was 2-for-3 with two doubles and two runs scored; Thompson, two singles; Carlson, double; Gorton, McCoy and Brammier, each with singles.

Due to rain, the Syracuse vs S.O.S match-up on Sunday, July 21 has been pushed back to 8 p.m. instead of 5 p.m. @ North Bend.