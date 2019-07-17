The Notre Dame High School baseball team was clicking on all cylinders heading into a July 5 game at Donnellson with a share of the SEI Superconference South Division title on the line.

Since them, the Nikes have been spinning their wheels. The Hawks beat the Nikes by 12 runs and Davis County pinned a 10-run loss on Notre Dame to close the regular season.

The Nikes hoped those horrors were in their rearview mirror following a rout of Winfield-Mount Union on Saturday.

Unfortunately, the Nikes' tailspin continued in a 10-4 season-ending loss to Pekin in a Class 1A district semifinal game on Tuesday at Winegard Field.

Notre Dame pitchers walked 14 Panthers, the Nikes' defense made four errors and the Notre Dame offense mustered just five hits against Pekin senior pitcher Tanner Bainbridge.

A Notre Dame team which seemed poise to make a deep run in the postseason and redeem themselves from last year's district final loss to Iowa Mennonite School instead will be watching this year's district final between IMS and Pekin on the Nikes' home field.

"We're too good of a team to be out in the semifinals of the districts. It is what it is. We got outplayed today. My hat's off to Pekin," Notre Dame coach Chris Chiprez said. "It doesn't help when you walk 14 guys in the game. But that first inning, we talk about the three aspects of baseball — pitching, offense and defense — we had none of that tonight. It started out bad. Defensively we made a couple errors. We've preached all year long against good teams you have to take the outs they give you. We didn't do it."

Pekin (15-8) will play IMS (13-7) in the district final at 7 p.m. Saturday at Winegard Field.

Notre Dame bows out with a 16-7 record.

Pekin, which lost to Notre Dame, 5-0, earlier this season, put this game out of reach with a six-run outburst in the first inning.

A one-out walk to Chase Stanberry set the stage for Bainbridge, who blasted a Ryle Koenig pitch over the fence in left field to give the Panthers a quick 2-0 lead.

Bainbridge fanned 10 Notre Dame batters in his 5 1/3 innings of work and was 2-for-5 at the plate, adding a two-run triple in the sixth inning. He also scored a run. He had plenty of motivation after sitting out 33 days from pitching with a lower back injury.

"That was big. We lost to these guys by five earlier in the year," Bainbridge said. "Coming in, us seniors were pretty pumped, pretty jacked. I know myself in my four years against them I was 0-4. To come in, we wanted to jump them early. I was kind of joking before the game, 'Let's put 15 on them in the first inning.' We didn't quite do that, but we put up six. I think that got in their heads a lot. I think it helped us out."

Two Notre Dame errors and back-to-back bases loaded walks opened the door for four more Pekin runs in the first inning and a 6-0 lead.

"That's unacceptable. We have to find a way," Chiprez said. "These kids are still maturing a little bit. I think in tight games like this, it's been pretty consistent all year long. We're playing a tight game. These guys have to understand they have to be mentally tough and they've got to overcome an error. It seems like we make a mistakes and it compounds and we make another and another. It's like a snowball effect. We have to learn to overcome that."

Notre Dame had a chance to get right back in the game in the bottom of the first. Jeron Conner walked and scored on a single by Drew Chiprez. Trenton Blythe and Mitchell Brent were hit by pitches to lead the bases, but Bainbridge struck out Koenig and Lucas Anderson to extinguish the rally.

"I felt good out there," Bainbridge said. "I haven't started a game in a while. I asked coach if I could start and see how things went. I felt good I always feel more comfortable starting a game than coming in in the later innings. I had fielders that were fielding the balls that were put in play. I think we all just played well."

Notre Dame stranded 10 runners in the game.

"We've preached all year long that when you get guys in scoring position, you have to get the ball in play. We didn't do it tonight. We had a lot of strikeouts with runners in scoring position," Coach Chiprez said.

That was more than enough run support for Bainbridge, who yielded to Brady Latcham in the sixth. Josh Smith singled in Blythe and Anderson and later scored on an error to bring the Nikes within 10-4.

Notre Dame stranded two runners in the sixth and left the bases loaded in the seventh.

"He was throwing hard, but we preach to our guys that after you see him once, this game is about adjustments. You have to make sure you are adjusting in your second and third at-bats. You have to make adjustments. You have to be able to foul pitches off until you get one you can hit. They didn't do it tonight," Chiprez said.

Notre Dame loses Koenig to graduation, but returns eight starters, along with Brady Oleson, who missed the last half of the season with a broken hand.

Notre Dame hopes the third time will be a charm next season.

"We're losing Ryle. Ryle has been a leader for us these last two years. He was a surprise on the mound for us last year. He's going to be a tough one to replace on the mound," Chiprez said. 'But we're going to have eight juniors who will be seniors next year. That's going to be our nucleus. We had a meeting with our juniors and told them our expectations for the coming school year and what we need to do to meet our goals to hopefully get to Des Moines."

Pekin;601;102;0;—;10;7;2

Notre Dame;100;103;0;—;4;5;4

WP — Tanner Bainbridge (3-1). LP — Ryle Koenig (4-3). Leading hitters — Pekin: Kennan Wynn 2-4, Bainbridge 2-5. Notre Dame: Josh Smith 2-4. 3B — Bainbridge. HR — Bainbridge. RBI — Pekin: Bainbridge 4, Caleb Comstock 2, Chase Stanberry 1, Mason Juhl 1, Brady Latcham 1; Notre Dame: Smith 2, Drew Chiprez 1.

Records: Pekin 15-8, Notre Dame 16-7.