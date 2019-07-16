DAVENPORT — There was some uneasiness and nerves early.

Class 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption had breezed through its first two regional softball games but found itself knotted in a tie game with unranked West Burlington-Notre Dame for 3 ½ innings Monday night.

But as this season has proven, the Knights are a tough bunch to corral for an entire game.

Assumption kept its quest alive for a state championship three-peat with a late outburst to beat West Burlington-Notre Dame 11-1 in six innings at the St. Vincent Athletic Complex.

“We might have surprised them just a little bit, but they’re such an outstanding ballclub,” West Burlington coach David Oleson said. “They just keep the pressure on you every single inning.

“It was David versus Goliath, and we just didn’t bring enough stones.”

Assumption (38-2) plays unranked Algona in a state quarterfinal at 7 p.m. Monday at the Harlan Rogers Complex in Fort Dodge.

It’ll be the fourth consecutive state trip for the Knights and their seven seniors.

“We’ve been there a couple times now, but this one means a little bit more to us seniors, especially because it is our last go-around,” Assumption pitcher Allie Timmons said. “We want to end up on top, and that’s what we are going to try and play for next week.”

The Knights needed just three innings in each of their first two regional wins over Columbus Community and Monticello.

This one required a little bit more.

Other than a Carlie Sammon home run, West Burlington eighth-grade pitcher Lauren Summers flummoxed Assumption for three innings.

“We just weren’t executing the game plan offensively,” Assumption coach Ron Ferrill said. “Lauren was pitching a good game for them and their energy was high. That’s always scary.”

The Knights (38-2) finally settled in during the fourth inning.

“As long as we have an at-bat, we have a chance,” shortstop Nicole Yoder said. “We just stayed the course.”

Senior Paige Madden, who struck out with a runner in scoring position in her first at-bat, ripped a two-out single to score pinch-runner Isabella Krogman for the go-ahead run.

“She was working her pitches very, very well at the beginning of the game,” Madden said. “I knew she was going to throw me that low riseball. I had to get on top of the ball and drive it.”

Assumption kept adding on.

Between the Knights’ speed and two home runs from catcher Anna Wohlers, the Falcons had no answer.

Wohlers smacked a two-run shot in the fifth to extend the margin to 5-1 and added another in a six-run sixth that ended the game because of the 10-run rule.

“Our energy is the big thing,” Wohlers said. “We always tell ourselves to not get down, and that there is a lot of game left.”

Assumption finished with 13 hits and scored 10 or more runs in a game for the 19th time this season. Wohlers, Sammon, Lea Nelson and Emma Johnson each had two hits. The Knights never were retired in order the entire game.

“There aren’t many teams in the state that have nine hitters that are dangerous like we have,” Ferrill said. “For a pitcher, it just becomes relentless. The pitcher is under pressure for every single at-bat of the game, and that usually weighs on them at some point in time.”

Timmons settled in as the game wore on.

West Burlington-Notre Dame (25-12) made solid contact against the right-hander in the first three innings, including an inside-the-park home run from Reagan Engberg.

Timmons didn’t surrender a hit the last three innings to run her record to 29-0.

“It was a little bit of nerves,” Timmons said, “but I also think I didn’t have the right spin on the ball. It was an off-night for me, but credit (West Burlington) for a great job of hitting. They came ready to play, but our defense had my back tonight.”

Assumption has a chance to become just the sixth school in Iowa, regardless of classification, to win three straight championships.

“I think we are peaking,” Wohlers said. “Our best game last year was at state. I think we’ve still got one really good game in us."

WB-ND says goodbye to seniors Lexy Davis, Alycia Jackson, Morgan Flowers and Makenna Davis, but returns a wealth of talent next year to make another run at their first state tournament since 2014.

“We had a great group of four seniors that provided such great leadership,” Oleson said. “They’ll be difficult to replace, especially my catcher – the captain of our infield and calls all the pitches. She’s helped out these younger kids.

“But the reality is, we’re a really young team. I’m looking forward to next year. I’ve got a good group of younger kids coming in that are outstanding ball players who will complement what we got right now.”

Assumption 11, WB-ND 1 (6 inn)

WB-ND;010;000;—;1;4;1

Assumption;010;136;—;11;13;1

Lauren Summers and Lexy Davis. Allie Timmons and Anna Wohlers. WP — Timmons. LP — Summers. Two or more hits — West Burlington-Notre Dame, Kenna Davis; Assumption, Lea Nelson, Wohlers, Carlie Sammon, Emma Johnson. 2B — West Burlington-Notre Dame, K. Davis; Assumption, Gracie Jevyak. HR — West Burlington-Notre Dame, Reagan Engberg; Assumption, Wohlers 2, Sammon. RBI -- West Burlington, Engberg; Assumption, Wohlers 4, Nicole Yoder 2, Johnson 2, Olivia Wardlow, Sammon, Paige Madden.

Records: West Burlington-Notre Dame 25-12 (final); Assumption 38-2