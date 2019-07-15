Two longest tenured Big 12 coaches provide blueprint for four newcomers

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Listen to a football coach talk for even a few minutes, and the word that comes up as much, and probably more, than any other is culture. It’s a catch-all buzzword that is used synonymously with foundation and identity as coaches build programs.

Four head coaches entered the Big 12 Conference ranks this offseason — Les Miles (Kansas), Chris Klieman (Kansas State), Matt Wells (Texas Tech) and Neal Brown (West Virginia) — which put Iowa State’s Matt Campbell as the third longest tenured coach in the league.

“If you're coming into this league as four new people are this year, it's a daunting task to try and find wins,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said. “These four new coaches are all excellent veteran, seasoned coaches, but not surprisingly their teams are picked 7th, 8th, 9th and 10th in our league this year.”

Unless you’re taking over for a blueblood program like Lincoln Riley did at Oklahoma in 2017, there will undoubtedly be challenges as the hears shift. It happened to Campbell in 2016 during a 3-9 year and could happen for the four newcomers. It also happened for the only two coaches to have longer tenures at their respective schools than Campbell.

TCU’s Gary Patterson and Oklahoma State’s Mike Gundy are both coming off 7-6 quote-unquote down years. But both know what it takes to build, and sustain a program. It’s the blueprint all four newcomers will try to follow.

“The thing that happens, there’s an old movie, 'To Sir, with Love' with Sidney Poitier,” Patterson said. “He’s in charge of this class that nobody wants and at the end of the year he gets them grown up. Then they all go off. He turns down a college job because he’s so satisfied with the job he did.

“The last scene of the movie he walks back in and the next class comes and they’re throwing books, chasing people around the desks and throwing spit wads and doing all the things they do. That’s kind of the thing that you go through.”

When Patterson got to TCU as its defensive coordinator in 1998, the Horned Frogs won seven and eight games before a breakthrough in 2000 when he became head coach — they went 10-2 that year. A 6-6 year followed in 2001 before TCU got back to 10-2 in 2002. Regime changes are choppy and inconsistent. Patterson’s objective is to cut through the noise.

“I moved 10 times in the first 15 years when I was a younger coach,” he said. “I moved quite a bit and you find out you have to help yourself. You can’t help others when you do that.

“Building a foundation is the key and when the wind blows, that’s what I tell these younger coaches, it’s OK to have dreams and goals and aspirations and what you want to get to, but you’ve got to build your foundation so when you get to those levels, you can handle when there is people trying to swing a sledge hammer and crack it.

“Our staff has stayed together and done it, we’ve recruited the right kids and this year will be another year to see if we can bounce back and prove that we belong and can play at a high level, play for a championship and prove we can do that. Only time will tell if we can get that done or not.”

Gundy didn’t see the fruits of his labor right away either. Oklahoma State went 4-7 in his first year, 7-6 his second year and 7-6 his third year before a 9-4 season in his fourth. His Cowboys also went 12-1 in 2011, with its lone loss coming in double overtime to ISU.

Like Patterson, Gundy uses words like culture, process and foundation, but he also sees the benefits in down years. As much as coaches want success instantly, there are things that can be discovered when something goes sideways.

“I coached 11 years as an assistant coach and never went to a bowl game,” Gundy said. “I learned a lot in those 11 years. Things, along the way, I saw and said if I had my chance I probably would not do that. I didn’t know if it was right or wrong. I learned more in those 11 years of not winning than maybe I did in my years as an assistant coach of winning.”

Miles undoubtedly attracts attention for his last job, at LSU, and the one he inherited. Klieman left a national champion to replace a hall of famer in Bill Snyder. Brown and Wells both moved on from successful stops at mid-major programs for a shot at Power 5 football. Campbell had to go through a 3-9 year to find something that worked in Ames before two 8-5 seasons.

Listen to Wells speak about his Red Raiders — who have yet to get back to the level that former coach Mike Leach took them — and it won’t sound very different from how Campbell approached the turnaround at ISU in 2016.

“I believe with all my heart we’re going to win at Texas Tech. I know we are,” Wells said. “I just don’t know when. I don’t know how much, how often or how early because there are some things out there I still don’t know because we’re not in August yet.”